Nonso Diobi Speaks On Taking Break From Nollywood

Popular Nollywood actor, Nonso Diobi has finally broken the silence has to where he has been, what he has been doing and his disappearance from movie scenes.

It would be recalled that the movie actor has been a leading light in the movie industry for over a decade, starring in numerous blockbuster movies which made him a beloved figure among fans both in Nigeria and beyond.

The actor however, took a break from acting, which left his fans wondering why he had been absent for so long.

But in a recent interview with Hip TV, Nonso Diobi revealed the reason behind his hiatus from the movie scene.

According to him, he took a break to improve his acting skills and shared his plans for the future, which include working as an actor, filmmaker, and movie director.

He said, “So basically I put it this way. I always take time off to acquire more knowledge, to become something else in entertainment, and also to keep giving my fans what they want.

“And basically that’s why I’ve been off the scene for a while and I am coming back with a bang.

“Right now, I have two movies in the works and I will be making it known to the public pretty soon. At the moment, I can officially tell you that I am a filmmaker also, not just the regular Nonso Diobi movie star that you know.

“So I’m also into directing now. I’m producing my own movies, and very soon, the fans will really understand why I took some time off. Because entertainment is my life.”