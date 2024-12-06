Nonso Diobi Clears Air On Rivalry With Mike Ezuruonye

Share

Popular Nollywood actor, Nonso Diobi has opened up about the long-standing rumours of rivalry and comparisons with his colleague, Mike Ezuruonye.

Speaking in a recent interview with Labista, Nonso reflected on their intertwined journeys in the film industry, addressing topics such as fan-driven rivalry, mistaken identity, and their unique on-screen chemistry.

According to him, he joined Nollywood before Mike and shared a key moment when they acted together in Mike’s debut film.

Speaking further, he admitted that their similar appearances led to frequent mix-ups by fans, with many mistaking one for the other.

Nonso said: “Photogenically, we look alike a lot. Sometimes, when I see a poster with Mike on it if I don’t look closely, I think it’s me. It happened to me a lot, and it happened to him too.”

He added that the constant misidentifications initially frustrated him but ultimately became a point of connection between them.

Nonso revealed rather than letting these comparisons breed animosity, they used the situation to their advantage. They convinced directors to cast them together, creating memorable on-screen pairings that leveraged their chemistry and resemblance.

Addressing fan expectations of rivalry, he said, “Just the way fans feel about us, we feel the same way too. At first, it was difficult, but we made it work and turned it into a bond.”

