Nonso Amadi: Nigerian Artist Can’t Do My Kind Of Music

Nigerian singer, Nonso Amadi has revealed how award-winning afrobeats giants, Wizkid and Burna Boy inspired him through their music, but choose not to make the same kind of music as them just to stand out.

Nonso who spoke during the last episode of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by Shopsydoo said neither the duo nor any other Nigerian artiste can’t do his unique kind of music.

He said, “I am not making the same music as Burna Boy and Wizkid and others. I’m making music that I love. I’m inspired and influenced by them but there is a Nonso Amadi that anybody can’t.”

The 27-year-old singer also said he isn’t trying to imitate any established artist.

However, he has been building his own unique musical style and personality.

He went further to advise young artists to avoid being copycats, stressing that they need to stand out.