NONSMAN Excite Fun Seekers With Gifts at DJ Preppy PlayOff

NONSMAN, a gadget dealing outfit in collaboration with DJ Preppy put up one of the many events that lit up Lagos on Boxing Day. It was a funfilled party that came alive at the instance organised by Nya Effiong Edet better known as DJ Preppy which he titled DJ Preppy PlayOff.

The music show which was the 6th edition of DJ Preppy PlayOff, produced by AKSTREETZ was to put fun seekers in good mood for the Christmas season. This held at Barracuda Beach, Lagos. One of the high points of the show was the presentation of gifts to fun seekers who won at various games that added spice to the event.

The organiser, DJ Preppy and his colleagues also took turns on the turn-table to thrill the audience with good music. NONSMAN, a gadget dealing oufit which was part of the sponsors for DJ Preppy playOff lived up to expectation and made game winners happy by giving out various prizes.