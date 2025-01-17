Share

Social media influencer, Chinonso Ukah, popularly known as Nons Miraj, has publicly addressed the allegations made by viral Fish-Pie guy, Alax Evalsam

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Alax had called on Nigerians to come to his aid and help him for he is struggling financially, alleging he was used and dumped by celebrities after his story became viral.

According to Alax, his financial struggles worsened because people who surrounded him during his rise to fame eventually “Used and dumped” him.

His comment has, however, sparked controversy on social media with fans calling out celebrities, including Nons Miraj, who had collaborated with him during his peak.

In response, Nons Miraj released a video defending her reputation and outlining the support she provided to the viral Fish-Pie sensationalist.

She listed several contributions she made to improve his life, including gifting him a car and providing housing, clothes, and other necessities.

Speaking further, she called on FishPie to retract his claims and clarify which individuals he was referring to in his accusations.

Sharing the video, she captioned her post; “Heaven helps those who help themselves. Please do not tag me on matters relating to this again! I’ve done my part as my spirit-led.”

Many fans have since been divided on the topic with many condemning Alax for being entitled.

