Nons Miraj Launches App For Singles To Find Genuine Relationships

A popular actress, comedian and influencer, Chinonso Ukah, better known by her stage name, Nons Miraj is launching a dating App to help singles discover genuine relationships.

This is contained in a statement issued and made available to newsmen on Sunday by Becky Joe, Nons Miraj’s Brand Manager.

Joe said the Hunt Games dating App to be launched on Dec. 4 in Lagos was designed for singles to find their perfect matches.

“At its core, this app is about bringing people closer together in a way that feels natural, exciting, and secure.

“We’re creating a space where users can meet people who truly align with their values and interests, without the superficial barriers.

It is all about bringing singles together in a real and meaningful way. It’s set to be the ultimate go-to, for finding genuine connections”.

‘It is fresh, it is fun and it is here to help you find your perfect match in today’s fast-paced digital world.

According to Joe, the App combined cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly interface adding that it would be available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

“Unlike traditional dating platforms, it incorporates unique features that foster authentic connections, including interest-based matching, privacy, and verified user profiles to ensure safety and transparency.

She said the App’s official launch would coincide with an exclusive event featuring live entertainment, and networking opportunities for singles and influencers alike.

Nons Miraj is the host of one of the biggest shows in Nigeria ‘the hunt games show’ which started in 2023

She took part in the Next Movie Star, a Nigerian TV reality show and became the first runner-up.

She began her acting career in mid-2015, starring in the Nollywood horror film Quiet and began full-time acting in 2017, after gaining admission into the university.

Nons Miraj has also featured in several other Nollywood movies including, Imperfect (2019) Pandora’s Box (2020), Our Wife (2019), and The Third Wheel (2021) Hustle (2021), among others.

