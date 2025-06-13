Non-Yoruba Speaking Residents In Agege Unite For Brighter Future

Share

In a display of unity and solidarity, non- Yoruba speaking residents of Agege Local Government and Orile-Agege LCDA, have come together to rally behind their visionary leaders.

The event witnessed a massive turnout of enthusiastic supporters who gathered to chart a new course for their communities in line with sustainable development, emphasizing the need for leadership that listens, leads with vision, and governs with the heart.

The attendees demanded governance that puts the people first, underscoring the importance of empathy, integrity, and a deep understanding of the community’s needs.

As they also expressed their enthusiasm for the various councillor ship candidates who emerged victorious in their primary elections, including those from different wards in Agege and Orile-Agege.

Chief Solomon Sunday Chukwu (Solochus), the mastermind behind the event, emphasized the importance of unity in driving progress in Agege.

He described the gathering as a declaration of commitment to work together towards a common goal of a ‘Better Agege for All’ as the local Government elections draws nearer.

Another participant, Hon. Garuba Usman Inuwa, said: “Together, we can achieve greatness. “Together, we will succeed.

With leaders like Tunde Azeez Disco, Akinola Idowu Dodo, and the various councillorship candidates at the helm after the elections, the future of Agege and Orile-Agege LCDA looks brighter than ever.”

Share