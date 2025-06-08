Non-Remittance Of Petroleum Levy to FERMA Is Sabotage of Public Interest – HEDA

Share

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has strongly condemned the persistent failure of relevant government agencies to remit the statutory five per cent petroleum products levy to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), describing it as a gross betrayal of public trust and a sabotage of national interest.

This position was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, following revelations made by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, during the opening of an investigative hearing on the matter in Abuja.

Abbas decried the continued non-implementation of Section 14(1)(h) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007, which mandates the allocation of five per cent of the pump price of petrol and diesel to FERMA and state road maintenance agencies. Despite the law’s clear provisions, he noted that the requirement has been ignored for years, significantly hampering the agencies’ ability to maintain Nigeria’s critical road infrastructure.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, HEDA described the situation as more than mere administrative negligence.

“This is deliberate sabotage of development. Nigerians suffer daily on dangerous roads, while funds meant to ensure their safety and mobility are withheld in defiance of the law. It is a betrayal of trust, a violation of citizens’ rights, and a blow to the rule of law,” Suraju said.

The anti-corruption and good governance advocacy group praised the House of Representatives for initiating a probe and called on the ad-hoc committee to identify all culpable individuals and institutions, ensure the recovery of withheld funds, and enforce justice.

“Public trust will only be restored when there are consequences for impunity. We urge the committee to publish its findings, recommend sanctions, and introduce reforms to automate and transparently monitor the remittance process,” he added.

Highlighting the devastating impact of the neglect, Suraju cited worsening road conditions across the country, an increase in road-related accidents and fatalities, and a spike in transportation and logistics costs — all of which adversely affect citizens and businesses alike.

He further advocated for the inclusion of civil society organizations and independent oversight bodies in monitoring statutory remittances to ensure transparency and prevent future abuses.

“Our roads are not just infrastructure; they are lifelines for the economy and human development. When FERMA is starved of funds, the entire nation is starved of growth,” Suraju said.

He reaffirmed HEDA’s commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance, pledging that the organization will continue to advocate for the full and proper implementation of laws meant to serve the Nigerian people.

