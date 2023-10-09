Non-Qualification: INEC, House of Reps contestants dragged to court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alongside Seyi Sowunmi, who contested for the House of Representatives under the platform of the Labour Party, has been dragged before a Federal High Court in Lagos over non-qualification. They were dragged before the court in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1523/2023 filed by Godwin Echezona Ezeoke, who also contested to be a member of the Green chamber under the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). Other defendants in the suit are; the Labour Party (LP), Michael Olanrewaju Ogunyemi, All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Adekunle Obasa and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Already, Ezeoke has secured a court’s order to serve all the defendants in the suit by substituted means. Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Lagos granted leave to the YPP candidate to effect service of the writ of summons and all other court processes on Seyi Sowunmi, Labour Party (LP), Michael Olanrewaju Ogunyemi, All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Adekunke Obasa, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by substituted means. Justice Lifu ordered that the court processes should be pasted on the entrance door or gate of the defendants’ offices or premises, i.e. No. 22/24, Badagry Expressway, Market Bus Stop, Mebamu, Ojo, Lagos; for Sowunmi and LP; No. 63, Olojo Drive Ojo, Lagos; for Ogunyemi and APC (4th and 5th respondents); and No 120, Olojo Drive, Ojo, Lagos, for the 6th and 7th respondents (Obasa and PDP).

In the suit, Ezeoke and YPP who are the plaintiffs, are asking the court for a declaration that the 2nd defendant (Seyi Sowunmi) did not qualify to contest and was not a contestant at the election in the Ojo Federal Constituency for the House of Representatives held on February 25, 2023, and therefore was not duly elected or returned by a majority of lawful votes cast in the said Ojo Federal Constituency election, and that all votes cast for him being in grave error.

The plaintiffs are also seeking a declaration from the court that the 4th defendant (Tajudeen Adekunle Obasa) was not qualified to contest at the election in the Ojo Federal Constituency held on February 25, 2023, for the House of Representatives, not having been validly nominated by the 5th respondent (Peoples Democratic Party), and therefore not entitled to be declared elected on the possible disqualification of the 2nd defendant (Labour Party). They also want a declaration that the 6th defendant (Tajudeen Adekunle Obasa) was not qualified to contest at the election in the Ojo Federal Constituency held on February 25, 2023, for the House of Representatives, not having been validly nominated by the 7th defendant (Peoples Democratic Party) and therefore not entitled to be declared elected on the possible disqualification of the 2nd and 4th defendants.