Non-Qualification: Court To Hear Suit Against INEC, Reps Contestants November 27

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, will on Monday, November 27, 2023, entertain a suit instituted against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alongside one Seyi Sowunmi, who contested for the House of Representatives under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), for non-qualification.

The suit designated FHC/L/CS/1523/2023 was initiated by Godwin Echezona Ezeoke, who also contested to be a member of the lower chamber of the National Assembly under the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Other defendants in the suit are; the Labour Party (LP), Michael Olanrewaju Ogunyemi, All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Adekunle Obasa, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Before the fixing of the date, Justice Lifu had granted an order allowing Ezeoke to serve all the defendants in the suit by substituted means.

Specifically, Justice Life granted leave to the YPP candidate to effect service of the writ of summons and all other court processes on Seyi Sowunmi, Labour Party (LP), Michael Olanrewaju Ogunyemi, All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Adekunke Obasa, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by substituted means.

The judge had further issued an order that the court processes should be pasted on the entrance door or gate of the defendants’ offices or premises, i.e. No. 22/24, Badagry Expressway, Market Bus Stop, Mebamu, Ojo, Lagos; for Sowunmi and LP; No. 63, Olojo Drive Ojo, Lagos; for Ogunyemi and APC (4th and 5th respondents); and No 120, Olojo Drive, Ojo, Lagos, for the 6th and 7th respondents (Obasa and PDP).

In the suit, Ezeoke and YPP who are the plaintiffs, are asking the judge to issue a declaration that the 2nd defendant (Seyi Sowunmi) did not qualify to contest and was not a contestant at the election in the Ojo Federal Constituency for the House of Representatives held on February 25, 2023, and therefore was not duly elected or returned by a majority of lawful votes cast in the said Ojo Federal Constituency election, and that all votes cast for him being in grave error.

Ezeoke and his party are equally praying for Justice Life to issue a declaration that the 4th defendant (Michael Olanrewaju Ogunyemi) was not qualified to contest at the election in the Ojo Federal Constituency held on February 25, 2023, for the House of Representatives, not having been validly nominated by the 5th respondent (All Progressives Congress), and therefore not entitled to be declared elected on the possible disqualification of the 2nd defendant (Seyi Sowunmi).

The plaintiffs also want the judge to give a declaration that the 6th defendant (Tajudeen Adekunle Obasa) was not qualified to contest at the election in the Ojo Federal Constituency held on February 25, 2023, for the House of Representatives, not having been validly nominated by the 7th defendant (Peoples Democratic Party) and therefore not entitled to be declared elected on the possible disqualification of the 2nd and 4th defendants.