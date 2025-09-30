Non-Payment Of Fees: UNIBEN To Bar Over 5,000 Students From Exams

Not less than 5,000 students at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) are at risk of being denied access to the institution’s ongoing second semester examinations due to their failure to pay mandatory school charges.

In a memo released by the Registrar, Ademola Bobola, the affected students had ignored multiple reminders to settle their fees and also failed to enroll in the student loan programme made available by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

According to the Registrar, the university’s management has implemented strict enforcement measures to ensure that students who have not fulfilled their financial obligations are not permitted to sit for the exams, which commenced today, Monday, September 29, 2025.

“With the Second Semester examination set to begin on Monday 29th September, 2025, these students shall be barred from writing the examination if they fail to pay their school charges or subscribe to the students loan by NELFUND,” the memo stated. Bobola noted that approximately 5,000 students fall into this category of defaulters.

In accordance with a directive from the University Senate, the memo emphasized that these students “SHALL NOT BE ALLOWED” to participate in the ongoing examinations. The document went on to stress the responsibility of key academic leaders in enforcing this policy, saying, “Provost of the College of Medical Sciences, Deans, Directors and Heads of Departments are SPECIALLY required to enforce the directive of Senate without compromise.