Non-Oil Export: Nigeria Earns N4.65trn From Urea

Over four million tonnes of urea exports have fetched Nigerian firms N4.64 trillion ($3 billion) between January 2024 and April 2025, leading to huge contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Nigeria’s exports to Brazil have increased at an annualised rate of 19 per cent over the past seven years, from $841 million in 2017 to $2.90 billion in 2024, leading to 97.2 per cent surge in revenue.

This year, 375,000 metric tonnes of the fertiliser urea have left Nigerian port to Chile, Argentina, Brazil, China and Mexico in the first three months of 2025.

The consignments, which were shipped by 12 vessels through Rivers and Lagos Port, were produced by Dangote and Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited as recorded by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position.

The shipping data indicated that Stella L with 30,000 tonnes left Lagos Port in April. It added that in March, 135,000 tonnes were shipped out; February, 120,000 tonnes and January, 90,00 tonnes.

The shipping data explained that in March Mandarin with 30,000 tonnes; Columba, 30,000 tonnes and SV Arista,30,000 tonnes were shipped out from Dangote jetty, while Endless Horizon with 45,000 tonnes left Rivers Port with the consignment.

Also, Capt Eugene has left Dangote jetty with 30,000 tonnes; Serenity, 30,000 tonnes; Aragona, 30,000 tonnes and Pauline, 30,000 tonnes.

Also in January, Theodora with 30,000 tonnes; Wu Yang Fortune, 30,000 tonnes and BC Pisti, 30,000 tonnes left Lagos Port to various destinations.

Findings revealed that Dangote’s ferried out 120,000 tonnes of urea worth N69 billion ($43.2 million) from Nigerian ports to Brazil and other destinations between January and February 2025.

In December 2024, a total of 314,460 metric tonnes of urea valued at N197.16 billion ($119.49 million) left Nigerian seaports to Brazil.

Findings indicated that between November and December, a total of 167,0000 tonnes were shipped out, while 146,760 tonnes were recorded in between September and October 2024.

The shipping data stressed that African Queen leaden with 30,000 tonnes; Mehmet Dadayli, 30,000 tonnes; Konstatino D, 30,000 tonnes; Atlas, 17,000 tonnes; Shelter Island, 30,000 tonnes and Pearl Island, 30,000 tonnes.

Also, in the first half of 2024, three firms exported some tonnes of fertiliser valued at N842 billion ($563.1 million) with Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited leading with $198.8 million; Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, $184.7 million and Outspan Nigeria Limited, $177.75 million.

Recall that exports increased from 2.54 million tonnes in 2022 to 2.58 million tonnes in 2023, leading a 2 per cent increase as there was no significant increase in urea exports due to a short supply of gas which formed the constituent material used in its production.

Meanwhile, Fertiliser Producers & Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has assured Nigerians that sufficient quantities of highquality and affordable fertilisers would be available nationwide to boost food production and strengthen food security in 2025.

Its President, Mr Abubakar Kassim, said in Abuja that Nigeria had moved from having two urea manufacturers to three, increased its capacity to deliver over six million metric tonnes of finished urea fertilisers, and has become a net exporter of urea.

He explained the industry, in collaboration with key government partners, was putting measures in place to ensure a smooth and successful 2025 farming season.

Kassim explained: “The Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) has been the main support system for the industry, helping to catalyse local capacity by supplying production plants with critical raw materials.

Our stock position for the commencement of the farming season is about 400,000 tonnes of NPK, while available raw materials at various plants across the country currently stand at about 80,000 tonnes.

“We assure Nigerian farmers, all tiers of government, regulators, financial institutions, and stakeholders across the distribution value chain that there will be adequate, high-quality, and cost-effective fertilisers available in the country.

In terms of other fertiliser blends, we’ve increased production from just one million tonnes to over 12 million tonnes annually.”

He noted that Nigeria had greatly expanded its fertiliser production capacity, growing from just seven blending plants about eight years ago to around 92 in 2025.

