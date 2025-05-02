‘Non-Oil Export Figures To Surge On Undocumented Trade Inclusion’

Share

With findings showing that Nigeria loses trillion of naira to informal cross border trade amidst porous borders, corruption and others, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has disclosed that Nigeria is now working to add the value of this undocumented informal crossborder trade to the country’s earnings from non-oil exports soon.

With this, NEPC reveals that Nigeria’s non-oil export earning is expected to buoy astronomically with the task of taming exports of these unregistered and undocumented agricultural products around the neighbouring countries sharing borders with Nigeria.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph, said the figures indicated that Nigeria earned $1.791 billion from non-oil exports in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

This reflects a 24.75 per cent increase over the $1.436 billion recorded during the same period in 2024. She said these were factual and authentic, as they are real documented figures that were achieved by Nigerian exporters.

Ayeni said: “Okay, the figures are real. I will start by saying that you know, in 2024 we grew in terms of value the non-oil export by 20.77 per cent over and above what we achieved in 2023.

“That is the highest ever since the inception of NEPC. To also lend credence to that, I also briefed the press in the 1Q 2025, where we grew quarter against quarter by 24.75 per cent. Now, this is not the whole story.

This is just the documented non oil export. “Remember we have a lot of exports going outside from different corridors, from the North; Kebbi, Semia, Kamba.

From Oron, in the South and others. “These are not being captured or documented. If they are documented the volume will grow astronomically.”

Reacting to why they are not being documented, the NEPC CEO explained that “the issue is that that is where we are coming to create the awareness, building the capacity, sensitising the people.

“Now, we are looking at only those ones that are open for exports. Then, we have already started the informal trade, midstreaming them, so it’s a journey. We have done a lot.

“Last year, we went to Kemba, we went to Semia, we went to Oron for one week, we were there. And you wondered when you see a lot of manufactured products being smuggled away outside the shores of Nigeria to other neighbouring countries.

“So we have already started documenting taking the figures. Of course, I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, very soon you will hear how we are working and collaborating with other agencies to ensure that these figures come into the mainstream and we are going to see the figure.”

She added: “Nigeria is a gold country, we are exporting a lots. When we have opportunities to go for trade fair outside Nigeria, you can but to be so proud of Nigeria.”

On the success story of the country’s earned $1.791 billion from non-oil exports in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Ayeni said: “First of all, we need to give credit to whom it belongs to (the Nigerian exporters). NEPC, we are just an agency, we are facilitator.

So the first credit goes to the exporters. “Our exporters whether they are formal traders or formal exporters or each other, they are the ones that did the magic and we need to give them credit and encourage them in every areas to ensure that they scale up and continue to grow their capacities.

“Grow up the capacities of the exporters from the farm gate to the markets. Making sure that they look at qualities and good agricultural practices which is one critical areas.

“We are talking about challenges, making site that they keep to international standards. “And that is why NEPC has embarked on goods certifications.

Between December and January, we’ve certified 105 exporters on FGS, and ISO 2022. So we keep on building their capacities, sensitising them.”

