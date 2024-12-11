Non-Oil Export: Customs Processes 27,595 Containers In 11 Months

Share

No fewer than 27, 595 containers laden with agricultural produce, goods, solid minerals among others have been processed for export by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from the nation’s ports to various destinations this year.

The non-oil exports were processed at the seaports and shipped out between January and November this year as Lilypond Export Command (LEXC) listed the diverse exports to include cashew nuts, cassia seeds, sesame seeds, gum arabic, hibiscus flower, cotton, tiger nuts, ginger, rubber, soya beans, and charcoal.

Other exports are manufactured goods such as solid minerals, foods and beverages, empty bottles, lithium ore, aluminium ore, iron ore, manganese, zinc, and others.

The command said there had been a staggering increase in cargo shipments and revenue during the third quarter of 2024, explaining that the surge in export activity could be attributed to the consolidation of export seats at the Lilypond Export Command, which has streamlined export processes and eliminated bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Also, the command added that there was 368.02 per cent increase in tonnage of exported goods, rising from 86,783.93 metric tonnes to 405,979.72 metric tonnes.

Between January and June, the command processed no fewer than 6,717 containers (Twenty Equivalent Units) of agricultural produce valued at N433 billion ($288.8 million) have been processed for export between January and June 2024.

Also, the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi said that there had been efforts to streamline export processes, including automating ports by deploying scanners by 2025.

He expressed concerns about Nigeria Export Proceeds (NXP) issues and forex repatriation and stressed the importance of collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and regional cooperation under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). yi revealed that the country earned N3.04 trillion ($1.9 billion) from non-oil exports between January and November 2024, saying that there was progress in the country’s economic diversification efforts.

Despite the progress, exporters have raised concerns during the Ministerial Export Consultation forum organised by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment in November 2024.

They raised the issues of rejections of agricultural products due to pesticide noncompliance, high port charges and problems with the Nigeria Export Proceeds (NXP) form.

They urged government to sign the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to enable them secure better access to European markets.

Regulators such as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and NEXIM Bank outlined plans to address these concerns, focusing on improving market access, funding and export processes.

However, the Minister of Trade, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole pledged to create an action plan to resolve these challenges, preparing the sector for a transformative 2025. Oduwole added: “We will support you.

We will serve you. And we will address these things. What gets measured, gets done. We will make an action plan that we’ll bring back to you with timelines. I believe 2025 is going to be a great year.”

Recall that exports valued at N1.96 trillion $1.23 billion were processed and shipped out of Lagos ports by NCS, Lilypond Export Command between January and September 2024 through a dedicated off dock terminal.

The shipments, representing a remarkable 407.05 per cent increase compared to the $184.88 million that left the port in the second quarter of the years.

It was revealed that a total of 2,488x 20 feet and 40 feet containers were stuffed with agricultural produce, generating earnings amounting to N203 billion ($135.4 million) between April and June 2024.

Also, between January and March, the command processed 4,229 (20 feet and 40 feet) containers filled with agricultural produce, generating earnings amounting to N230 billion ($153.4 million).

