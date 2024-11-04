Non-Oil Export: $27m Worth Of Fertiliser Set For S’America From Nigeria

Share

Three vessels are expected to deliver 67,000 tonnes of bulk urea valued at N46.5 billion ($27 million) to Brazil and Argen – tina in November from Lagos Port following high demand.

The price of ammonium phosphate type of fertiliser, which is $620 per tonne, has pushed the countries to buy more urea (nitrogenous fertiliser) that is $408 per tonne, lower by 35 per cent than ammonium phosphate (DAP).

Following the high demand, findings revealed that global urea market would reach $581 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.69 per cent.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data explained that MV Marok has left the port with 30,000 tonnes; Seavenus, 30,000 tonnes and Allas, 17,000 tonnes.

In the first half of the year, three firms exported some tonnes of fertiliser valued at N842 billion ($563.1 million) with Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited leading with $198.8 million; Starlink Global and Ideal Limited,$184.7 million and Outspan Nigeria Limited, $177.75 million.

Also, it was revealed that Brazil is currently waiting for some vessels to berth with fertiliser over the next six weeks after taken delivery of $57.6 millionof urea in August from Nigeria.

Also, data obtained from AMIS Market Monitor, revealed that farmers were no longer concerned about nitrogen availability and buying interest because of demand for urea, leading to delay in importation of phosphate imports as high prices have deterred purchases.

In 2023, Nigeria exported 1.29 million tonnes of urea valued at $501.85 million to Brazil as United States took delivery of 459,890 tonnes worth $124.98 million and Argentina, 246,977 tonnes valued at $87.55 million.

Nigeria’s two main fertiliser producers, Dangote Fertilizer Plant and Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited, have the potential to produce 4.4 million tonnes of urea annually. Urea is the most commonly used nitrogen fertilizer in Brazilian crops, especially corn.

It learnt that Brazil has a high demand for fertilisers because its 80 million hectares of arable land is poor in nutrients.

In 2023, Brazil’s fertiliser demand was expected to grow to 45.2 million tonnes, up from 41.1 million tonnes in 2022. Nigeria’s exports to Brazil have increased at an annualised rate of 19 per cent over the past five years, from $841 million in 2017 to $2 billion in 2022.

Although, exports increased from 2.54 million tonnes in 2022 to 2.58 million tonnes in 2023, leading a 2 per cent. Increase as there was no significant increase in urea exports due to a short supply of gas which formed the constituent material used in its production.

Currently, Nigeria has been ranked by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) as the 12th largest urea fertiliser producer globally at a production capacity of 1.62 million tonnes and the 16th largest exporter with a volume of 722,479 tonnes.

Data gathered from FAO explained that in 2019, India was the highest producer of urea with an annual output of 24.2 million tonnes or 33.77 per cent of the world’s urea production.

Russia, 8.17 million tonnes; Indonesia,7.3 million tonnes; Pakistan, 5.8 million tonnes; United States, 5.7 million tonnes. Russia was the largest exporter of urea with 6.98 million metric tonnes; Qatar, 5.6 million tonnes; Egypt, 4.6 million tonnes; China, 4.6 million tonnes; Saudi Arabia, 4.5 million tonnes; Oman, 3.3 million tonnes; Algeria, 2.8 million tonnes; Iran, 2.4 million tonnes; United Arab Emirates, 2.1 million tonnes and Indonesia 1.8 million tonnes.

Recalled that the Federal Government has called for action against the dollarisation of locally produced commodities like Urea, which is impacting negatively on fertiliser prices and agricultural productivity.

It was learnt that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has donated 2.15 million bags of fertilisers valued at over N100 billion to Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to support domestic agricultural production rather than allowing the fertilisers to remain unused amid rising food inflation.

Also, the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, had called on Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to permit Dangote Fertilizer and Indorama Fertilizer to purchase gas in naira to reduce the cost of fertiliser.

