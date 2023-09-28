Non-Oil Commodities Export Solution To Halt Naira Slide – NEPC CEO

The only solution to arrest the persistent slide of the local currency, the naira against major international currencies is by encouraging massive export of non-oil commodities, the Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr Ezra Yakusak has said.

He gave the advice on Thursday as a solution to arrest the slide in the value of the national currency which traded at N995 to $1 at the parallel market as of yesterday in Abuja.

The press briefing centred on a second national press conference on non-oil export billed for next week with the theme “building a sustainable national economy through non-oil export”.

“The only way is, to beef up non-oil products supply, and add value to commodities for export it will halt the naira fall. If there is any time we need to build non oil export economy, it’s now”, Ezra said.

” You will recall that last year, precisely in April 2022, the maiden edition of the National Conference on non-oil export was held in Abuja with the theme “Export for Survival: Optimizing Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Potentials”. At the end of that conference, a 19-point communique was issued.

“I am glad to inform you that the Council has worked tirelessly to implement the issues raised in the communique. For example, the Council has established and launched an additional three Export Trade Houses (ETHs) in Lome, Togo, and Nairobi in Kenya and just recently in Hunan Province in China.

“Similarly, a Trade in Services Division has been established under the Office of the Executive Director in line with recommendations of the last conference”, he said.

Speaking on the scope of the forthcoming conference, he said it was intended to offer stakeholders the opportunity to take stock of the state of the non-oil export sector, recharge and reignite actors in the non-oil export value chain to live up to (and surpass) their expectations and proffer solutions to the country’s emerging economic and trade challenges.

“The theme of this conference “building a sustainable national economy through non-oil export”, aptly reinforces the need to keep the conversation on the revitalization of the economy on the front burner.

“Expediency dictates that the vagaries and vulnerabilities around oil which has placed uncertainties on what future it beholds, means that Nigeria must seek other ways of diversifying her economy”, he said

Personalities lined up for the conference include Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima to deliver the keynote address and declare the Conference open. Other dignataries are, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Governor of Benue State Rev (Father) Dr Hycinth Alia, Hon. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr Doris Anite and her counterparts in the Federal Ministry of Transportation Senator Saidu Alkali and the Honourable Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo. The Organized Private Sector (OPS), Donor Agencies, International Trade Organizations, relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Financial Institutions, and captains of industries amongst others have also confirmed their participation.