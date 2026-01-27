Non-Indigenes Warned Against Defying Onitsha Market Closure

The President of the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS), Prince Chigozie Nweke, has urged all non-indigenes residing and doing business in the state to remain calm, law-abiding, and respectful of constituted authority following Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s directive to temporarily close Onitsha Main Market for one week.

Prince Nweke acknowledged that the temporary closure may pose economic challenges but stressed that non-indigenes must act responsibly and avoid behaviors that could escalate tensions or disrupt public order.

He warned that anyone who violates the laws of Anambra State or defies government directives would face the full consequences of the law and be brought to justice.

The ANIAS President specifically advised non-indigenes not to engage in protests, demonstrations, or unrest in or around Onitsha Main Market in response to the closure, noting that such actions could threaten peace and security in the state.

Prince Nweke reaffirmed the association’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and cooperation with the Anambra State Government, emphasizing that dialogue and lawful engagement remain the best channels for addressing grievances.

He further urged all members of the association to continue upholding state laws, respecting government policies, and contributing positively to the peace, stability, and development of Anambra State.