Non-Indigenes Ask Members To Obey Onitsha Market Closure

The President of the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS), Prince Chigozie Nweke, has called on all non-indigenes residing and doing business in Anambra State to remain calm, lawabiding and respectful of constituted authority following the directive by Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo to lock down Onitsha Main Market for one week.

Prince Nweke emphasized that while the temporary closure of the market may pose economic challenges, non-indigenes must conduct themselves responsibly and avoid actions capable of escalating tensions or disrupting public order.

He cautioned that anyone who goes against the laws of Anambra State or defies the directives of the state government would face the full consequences of the law and be brought to justice accordingly.

The ANIAS President specifically advised nonindigenes not to participate in any form of protest, demonstration or unrest in or around Onitsha main market concerning the market closure, stressing that such actions could jeopardize peace and security in the state.