Non-implementation of Agreements: NLC, TUC Issue 14-Day Strike Notice

There are indications economic activities may once again be cropped nationwide in the coming weeks, as Organised Labour has issued a “stern” 14 days ultimatum to the Federal Government to alleviate the sufferings its harsh policies has thrown on the citizenry, by implementing the 16-point agreement reached with labour on October 2, 2023.

Presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Comrade Festus Osifo in a statement signed yesterday in Abuja, lamented the attitude of government and its continued failure to address the worsening situation in the country, where Nigerians are confronted with an inability to cater for the basic needs of their families, amidst fear of being killed or kidnapped.

The statement partly reads: “Despite the passage of time, the majority of these crucial agreements remain unmet or negligibly addressed, indicating a blatant disregard for the principles of good faith, welfare and rights of Nigerian workers and Nigerians. “These agreements which were reached with the Federal Government were focused on addressing the massive suffering and the general harsh socioeconomic consequences of the ill-conceived and ill-executed IMF/World Bank induced hike in the price of PMS and the devaluation of the naira.

These dual policies have had as we predicted dire economic consequences for the masses and workers of Nigeria. “Widespread Hunger is now ravishing millions of Nigerians, with the workers purchasing power significantly eroded, while insecurity has assumed an increasing dimension. Nigerians are left wondering where their next meals will come from and what tomorrow might bring.

“The level of panic and anxiety amongst the populace has become nightmarish unfortunately, in the midst of all these, it appears our government is bereft of appropriate measures to ameliorate the huge burden it has foisted on the citizenry.”

While warning that continued silence of the government to the nation’s situation and failure to implement the agreement would amount to “committing mass suicide,” the labour movements regretted that they may have to explore the options left in compelling government to take the necessary action.