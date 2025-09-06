Non-appointment Of Ambassadors, Miscalculation Of Diplomatic Strategy –Prof Akinterinwa

…says supporting U.S., its allies against Russia wrong move, insists Nigeria should have refrained

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and a Professor of International Relations at Achievers University, Professor Bola Akinterinwa, is a prolific author with several publications on issues relating to global diplomacy and Nigeria’s foreign policy. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about sundry issues relating to the country’s diplomatic thrust. Excerpts:

Nigeria will be 65 years old as a sovereign state and independent nation on October 1; from your assessment, do you think we have made the necessary impact in international diplomatic arena?

This question is a little bit difficult to answer because of the difficulty in determining whether the impact is necessary or not. The determination is another problem on its own. Without doubt, Nigeria has made much impact, but has the impact been necessary? Is the impact negative or positive? If the impact has been negative, it can then be deductively posited that the impact is unnecessary. Whatever is the case, we can observe that we have made both necessary and unnecessary impact in Nigeria’s 65 years of foreign policy undertakings. As regards necessary impacts, Nigeria’s foreign policy rejection of the Anglo-Nigerian Defence Pact impacted considerably on the British, in particular, and on the international community, at large. This is because it laid the foundation for the principle of non-acceptance of the use of Africa as a theatre for foreign military bases. Nigeria’s formulation of No Compromise with Apartheid Policy, formulated by Dr Jaja Wachukwu in 1963, as well as Nigeria’s campaigns against apartheid South Africa which led to the expulsion of South Africa from the British Commonwealth are other examples of positive impact. In fact, Nigeria’s vehement condemnation of the attacks and killing of President Sylvanus Olympio of Togo in 1963 by foreign mercenaries reportedly backed by France also had a positive impact. It brought support for Nigeria. Nigeria was seen as an African giant in the making. One most and enduring positive impact is the establishment in 1987 of the Technical Aid Corps under Professor Akinwande Akinyemi as Foreign Minister. Under the programme, Nigeria has sent thousands of Nigerian professionals to several African and Caribbean countries and this has greatly enhanced Nigeria’s international image. This is a good illustration of a necessary and positive impact. Concerning the unnecessary and negative impacts, the particular case of Nigeria’s foreign policy objective as made known in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution as amended is most unfortunate. It says Nigeria’s foreign policy objective shall be the respect of international law and treaty obligations. Why the respect for international law? Respecting the sanctity of agreements can be considered a resultant effect from an obligation but there must still be an ultimate objective for seeking to respect. Powerful countries have little respect for international law which Nigeria is only seeking to respect and pursue as an objective. It is only the less powerful ones that preach the sermons of moralism and respect for international law. This policy stance does not impact per se even though the International Court of Justice referred to it to compel Nigeria to comply with the court’s ruling and judgment on the Nigeria-Cameroon Bakassi Peninsula dispute over sovereignty. There was also the time Nigeria voted on the side of the United States and its allies at the UN General Assembly to condemn what the Russians described as Russia’s ‘special military intervention ‘in Ukraine. The US threatened to sanction all African countries that voted against the UNGA resolution. Under a normal foreign policy calculation, Nigeria should have refrained herself from voting for or against but Foreign Minister Geoffrey Jideofor Onyeama. made Nigeria to vote in favour of the UNGA resolution. Nigeria had good rapport with Russia and Ukraine. Russia had pledged funding commitment to the completion of the Ajaokuta steel project. Why should this be allowed to be compromised? Why should Nigeria seek to be the friend of one and the enemy of the other? The impact at the level of Russo-Nigerian ties has not been all that good since then.

Since 1960, do you think we have the necessary assets and policies to drive home our diplomatic agenda?

Of course, the necessary assets and policies are available right from the time of Independence in 1960. Unlike countries like Belgian Congo that could boast of only one medical doctor in 1960, Nigeria had hundreds of doctors and paramedical personnel as of 1960. The most important asset Nigeria could always boast of are human resources. Nigeria has trained medical personnel to the extent that we talk about brain drain without discomforting the system, even though Nigeria is yet to meet the WHO requirement of having more than one doctor per 1000 people. In fact, the World Bank noted in 2021 that Nigeria had a density of 0.395 physicians per 1000 people. Consequently, Nigeria does not have problems at the level of human resource assets. When the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council was looking for good peace enforcers, direction was always towards the Nigerian military. Several Nigerian military Generals had been specifically requested for to help in UN peace support operations. They include General Nwankwo and General Martins Agwai. In the same vein, Nigerian journalists have once been described as the most vibrant in Africa. This is an asset that we should all be proud of. Nigerians are reputed to be the most creative, productive and successful amongst the Diasporas in Europe and America. Nigerian professionals are not appreciated at home because of political chicanery, reckless and fantastic corruption, as well as conscious killing of Nigeria softly. However, the unwanted professionals at home always turn out to be some of the best if not the best in their host countries. So we do have the human resources and necessary material assets. Please do not forget that the Nollywood has a Nigerian content. Do not also forget that Professor Wole Soyinka is a Nigerian by ius sanguinis. So are Professor Akinwande Bolaji Akinyemi the author of the Consultation Doctrine, Concert of Medium Powers, and Technical Aid Corps scheme. We also have Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, the author of Foreign Policy Concentricism, who has just been appointed a Member of the African Union High-level Panel set up to review the processes of governance in Africa. Human resources abound in various ramifications. In terms of policies, they also abound. Nigeria formulated an exception to the non-intervention principle as contained in Article 2, paragraph 7 of the UN Charter, arguing that apartheid could not and should not be accepted as falling within the domestic competence of any country. The international community did not disagree with Nigeria. Consequently, assets and policies are not issues in Nigeria’s foreign policy. The problem, however, is the conscious refusal to address foreign policy objectives with objectivity of purpose rather than dealing with them with duality of purpose.

At Independence, Africa was the corner piece of our country’s diplomatic engagements; do you think that there is a need for shift in policy?

My answer is yes for three different reasons. First there has already been a shift from Africa being the cornerstone of Nigeria’s foreign policy. It should be remembered that General Olusegun Obasanjo empanelled a committee chaired by Professor Adebayo Adedeji to review Nigeria’s foreign policy in 1976. The committee recommended a change from cornerstone to the use of centrepiece. This idea implied not trying to stay at a corner or putting Africa at a corner in foreign policy calculations but at the centre for it to be more visible. So there has been a first shift. Another shift is the attempt by General Olusegun Obasanjo who said the global world should be the new centrepiece and that Nigeria should be free to act internationally at all times. This perspective did not impress much because several Nigerian scholars argued contrarily that Nigeria in the world without Africa is meaningless. General Obasanjo’s perspective is not different from the observation of former Zimbabwean president, Roberto Mugabe that ‘Africa without Nigeria’ is, at best, ‘hollow.’ Nigeria in the world and without Africa as a definiendum is hollower so to say. Consequently, we believe that charity should always be allowed to begin from home. But what is home in this case? Is it Africa or Nigeria? If I say that there is the need for a shift, it is because I strongly share Professor Gambari’s postulation of giving first priority attention to the foreign policy innermost concentric circle, which is comprised of Nigeria and her immediate neighbours. This innermost circle ought to be the cornerstone and centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy. To begin with, Nigeria and the immediate neighbours can be considered as the cornerstone and Africa as centrepiece, in such a way that the cornerstone will serve as determinant of the attitudinal policy direction, as well as determinant of Africa as behavioural centrepiece. This shift is particularly necessary in light of Nigeria’s current quest for strategic autonomy, that is, self-reliance. Ambassador Maitama Tuggar’s quest for a Greater Nigeria is not different from the quest by the powerful countries of making their countries great and becoming the primus inter pares in international relations.

Do you think the country is according the attention to its foreign policy thrust?

I think so but the attention is what is different under different regimes and administrations. For instance, under the First Republic, foreign policy warranted great attention for many reasons. First, Nigeria asked to be an Associate Member of European Economic Community of Six but France blocked Nigeria’s application. Consequently, in the period from 1961 through 1966, foreign policy engagements attracted much attention. The civil war period also warranted much of foreign policy attention. The Gowonian government made all efforts to prevent international recognition of the secessionists.

Under the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari, foreign policy underscored trade by barter while with his ouster, General Ibrahim Babangida came up with the Structural Adjustment Programme. Under General Sani Abacha, the priority attention was on the sovereignty over the Bakassi Peninsula which prompted him to instruct the military occupation of the Peninsula in December 1993 and the eventual reaction of Cameroon to refer the dispute to the International Court of Justice for adjudication. The anti-apartheid stance of Nigeria was also a priority attention. General Obasanjo nationalised the British Petroleum and the Barclays Bank in protest against Britain’s conscious for apartheid South Africa contrary to Nigeria’s policy stand. Thus, Nigeria truly has been according great attention to Nigeria’s foreign policy thrust as from the time of France’s testing of atomic bombs in the Reggane area of the Sahara Desert and to which Nigeria under Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa vehemently opposed. And true again, several foreign policy commentators complain about non-accreditation of ambassadors and use this to imply non-attention to foreign policy thrust. It cannot be rightly argued that attention is not being given to Nigeria’s foreign policy simply because ambassadors have not been accredited. Non-appointment of ambassadors can be a miscalculation of diplomatic strategy but this is still different from inattention. What President Tinubu appears to be doing is to redefine and move away from Nigeria’s diplomatic tradition in favour of personal diplomacy and a tête-à-tête summitry. No one can precisely and rightly explain why ambassadors have not been appointed except by President Tinubu himself. What is clear is that his Foreign Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, appears to have an agenda of hope, in light of his quest for foreign policy of strategic autonomy or a self-reliant Nigeria that cannot be bullied by any major power in international relations. I consider his foreign policy attention as very commendable. It has the potential to attract greater attention than ever before in the foreseeable future.

What do you think of the quality of personnel that are dispatched to various overseas missions?

I cannot say much about the quality of Foreign Service Officers accredited abroad. Under normal circumstance, Foreign Service Officers of any sovereign State are supposed to be a reflection of the best of the best because they are going out as unelected representatives of their President and people. When people are half-baked and are sent overseas, the country cannot but suffer from it. I have served as Special Assistant to two different Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Oluyemi Adeniji, CON, and Chief Ojo Maduekwe, CFR and have had the opportunity to interact with several Nigerian diplomats and diplomatists. The time of the Olisemekas, Emeka Anyaokus, Leslie Harrimans, Tayo Ogunsulires, Phillip Asiodus, Adebayo Adedejis, Hamzat Ahmadus, Oluyemi Adenijis, Okoi Arikpos, Jaja Wachukwus, etc. has come and gone. Cross-posting of civil and public servants from the states to the federal level and the way people are recruited by the Public Service Commission into the Foreign Ministry are the practice as of today and this raises more questions than answers. Appointments in Nigeria are more governed by whims and caprices than by merit and objectivity of purpose. That much I know but who out of the people eventually dispatched to various missions abroad have been selected on merit? I cannot say much about this. I know that most people in the Foreign Ministry are quite qualified since they are graduates and have gone through all courses relevant to the conduct and management of diplomacy. In fact they go through several in-house training. Their quality cannot be poor. Being well trained does not mean accrediting those well trained. The training of the political ambassadors may not be the same

Are you happy that the government has not been funding its overseas missions adequately?

There is no way any positive thinking individual can be happy with the inadequate funding of a diplomatic mission bearing in mind the fact that the embassy serves a priori the interest of the Government and People of Nigeria in their host states. However, what one should be unhappy with is why the inability to fund adequately? Political governance is no longer predicated on merit. Honours are no longer honourable. Politics is about selfishness and not about service. Nigeria is currently fraught with economic docility. Consequently, the polity is overwhelmed by galloping corruption that is more than fantastic. Monies that are stolen or diverted are more than enough to fund Nigeria’s diplomatic missions abroad. This is what is annoying rather than the act of inadequate funding.

In recent times, many countries have been putting stringent visa restrictions on Nigerians. How do you see this? Some argue that the government should reciprocate. Do you support this argument?

Putting stringent visa restrictions on Nigerians by different countries is an expression of fear. Nigerians are generally feared because they are smart, very hardworking, and difficult to predict. They have the capacity to adapt successfully to any inclement situation or environmental conditioning. Consequently, when some countries are unable to control the potentialities of Nigerians, the need to place restrictions on them then arises. It is important to note that every sovereign country determines the conditions of issuance of its entry visa without having to give the reason for the refusal. When people suggest the application of the principle of reciprocity, yes, it can be applied but has Nigeria the capacity to manage the impact of counter-reciprocity? One reciprocity can beget another, there can be a beginning but without an end. A reciprocal measure may not even be at the level of visa restriction. When South Africa did not allow 125 Nigerians that flew to South Africa on board the South African Airways to enter purportedly for reasons of invalid or non-possession of valid yellow vaccination cards, Nigeria reciprocated and the South African government quickly found a compromise and the matter was amicably resolved. This is good application of the rule of reciprocity. However, can the case of South African reciprocity be likened to the United States if need be? Adoption of reciprocity is largely a function of capacity to manage the outcome on a long term basis. When Nigeria declared the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Raymond Offroy, persona non-grata on 5 January 1961, the reciprocal treatment meted out to Nigeria was not immediate. It was multidimensional in design. First, Nigeria was prevented from joining the European Economic Community as an Associate Member as provided for under Articles 131-136 of the 25 March 1957 Treaty of Rome that created the EEC of Six as noted earlier. France continued to show her anger by supporting the disintegration of Nigeria when her civil war broke out in 1967. France also supported the establishment of the CEAO (Communauté Economique de l’Afrique de L’Ouest, that is West African Economic Community) to serve as a counterweight to the ECOWAS. There are many other examples. Consequently, any application of reciprocity must be done with extreme caution. Emphasis should not only be placed on immediate gains, but particularly on the long-term implications for bilateral relations, especially in the area of fresh foreign direct investments, trade, technical cooperation and transfer of know-how. I support the application of reciprocity if it is done with common sense.

What do you think the Government can do to energise the various missions with a view to positively placing Nigeria at a vantage position in global diplomacy?

Whatever Government may want to do should a priori be considered within the framework of Nigeria’s foreign policy objective of Strategic Autonomy which is currently driven by the diplomacy of 4-Ds, that is, Development, Democracy, Demography, and Diaspora. Explained differently, every diplomatic mission of Nigeria has what is called a Charter Mission, which is about the foreign policy objectives to be pursued by each Mission. The Charter varies from one Mission to another. Consequently, when discussing what the Government of Nigeria should do to energise its diplomatic missions, we are talking about the needs peculiar to a particular embassy and that should either be sustained or strengthened. This is not to say that there are no common needs like funding and ambassadorial accreditation. Without shadow of doubt, Nigeria’s diplomatic missions have generally been under-funded. Their budgeting has been computed in dollarized terms, not in Nigerian Naira. Whereas, payments by Nigerian embassies abroad are generally dollarized, which makes a budget that is in billions of Nigerian naira to be only in millions dollars overseas. The management and conduct of diplomacy is very costly but budget computations hardly reckon with this factor. Consequently, if there is any seriousness of purpose to want to energise Nigeria’s diplomatic missions abroad, three main efforts should be considered: First, the establishment of a Foreign Service Commission should be considered as a first priority. It is a desideratum. Foreign Service should not be managed along with the Public Service Commission. Foreign Service has a completely different culture even if it has some shared values with the Home Service. Internationally speaking, a clear-cut distinction between Home and Foreign Service is often made. Nigeria cannot be an exception. Secondly, management of diplomacy should be accepted as financially very prohibitive. Every Nigerian that travels out and falls victim of local infractions often runs to Nigeria’s embassy for various forms of assistance but for which there is no funding provision. This situation creates frequent tensions between Nigerians and the embassies. If the embassies are to be energised, their funding should be taken more seriously. Thirdly, in partly addressing the challenge of funding, smart diplomatic missions should also be considered. In this regard, diplomatic agents should be trained to handle more than one sector of concerns, in such a way that one diplomat can handle political and economic desks, on the one hand, and security and peace developments by another diplomat, on the other. Another diplomat can handle cultural and consular matters. By so doing, there is reduction in the number of personnel engagement. Smart diplomacy is attaining maximum efficiency, creativity, effectiveness with a minimum fewer competent hands. These three areas of efforts should interrogate how democracy can be better promoted, how to unite the Nigerians in Diaspora the more and how to facilitate their return to Nigeria and make them increase their financial contributions back home. It is truism to say that every diplomatic mission is an agent of national development through representation and protection of the national interest overseas. And true, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is talking now about a more self-reliant Nigeria and his Foreign Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has risen up to the challenge with a new foreign policy objective of strategic autonomy. This is the way towards an energised diplomatic mission in the near future.

What is your assessment of the various institutions where diplomats are being trained?

Good but not good enough. The various institutions where diplomats are being trained abroad are well funded with greater emphases on the spirit of nation building. In Nigeria, the culture is different. While foreign institutions underscore the teaching of physiognomy, it is not done in Nigeria. In fact, it is generally not part of the curricular of the undergraduate studies or BSc degree in international relations. In several universities in Europe, one cannot graduate without a mastery of two international languages, official or working languages of the United Nations. Diplomats are supposed to be internationalists in every ramification of the word. For example, in recognition of this international requirements, the Achievers University, in Owo, Ondo State, has introduced some certificate and diploma programmes in diplomatic practice, culture, and language development as from the next academic session. In fact, it is expecting to have a French government-sponsored digital French Language Resource Centre. This necessarily complements the university’s policy of compulsory French for all students in preparing all the students for international jobs.

Consequently, institutions for training of diplomats and all those interested in working as international functionaries in international organisations, or work in diplomatic outfits must be computer literate, multilingual, conversant with the changing technologies, be inquisitive, capable of engaging in critical thinking and dint of hard work. These are the parameters for measuring centres for diplomatic training centres. One does not need to be first employed to know much about international life. One can still be well groomed in the art of diplomacy before seeking employment. As there are people looking for jobs so are there employers looking for people to employ. This is why I am particularly glad about the diplomatic practice programme in the Achievers University, Owo as a new training centre for would-be diplomats. I thank you for the very thought-provoking questions.