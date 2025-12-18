Nominees For NUPRC, NMDPRA Unveil Plans To End Value Leakages

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nominees for the leadership of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Thursday unveiled policy directions aimed at ending revenue leakages, restoring discipline across the petroleum value chain and unlocking Nigeria’s oil and gas potential under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The nominees, Oritsemeyiwa Amanorisewo Eyesan for the NUPRC and Engineer Saidu Mohammed for the NMDPRA, disclosed their reform agenda while appearing before senators at the National Assembly, Abuja.

They were screened by the joint Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream, Downstream and Gas), which commenced the confirmation exercise for the leadership of the country’s key petroleum regulatory agencies.

Both nominees pledged to implement far-reaching reforms anchored on digitisation, strict contract enforcement, improved investor confidence and accelerated gas development.

Their nominations followed the resignation of the pioneer chief executives of both agencies, Gbenga Komolafe of the NUPRC and Farouk Ahmed of the NMDPRA, who were appointed in 2021 following the enactment of the PIA.

Responding to questions from senators, Eyesan said collaboration, technology-driven regulation and credible data management would form the cornerstone of her leadership approach, noting that Nigeria was losing significant value due to manual processes and poorly integrated systems in an increasingly digital global industry.

“We are still largely manual while the world is moving at jet speed. Without digitisation and real-time data, you cannot truly understand what you are regulating, and you will continue to lose money,” she said.

According to her, effective oversight depends on accurate data, asset integrity monitoring and transparent regulatory systems. She added that her experience in the industry showed that progress was fastest when regulators, operators and policymakers worked together to identify and resolve challenges.

“We must collaborate with stakeholders, identify our pain points and address them collectively. That is how we move the needle forward,” she said.

Eyesan assured lawmakers of her commitment to fully deploy the PIA as a regulatory tool to reposition the upstream sector, attract fresh investments and ensure Nigeria remains competitive amid the global energy transition.

She described the Act as a valuable framework capable of unlocking opportunities in the oil and gas sector if properly implemented.

A graduate of Economics from the University of Benin, Eyesan spent nearly 33 years at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and its subsidiaries, retiring as Executive Vice President, Upstream.

During her presentation, she highlighted her role in resolving long-standing disputes with international partners, restoring investor confidence during periods of divestment threats and facilitating multi-billion-dollar deep offshore investments.

She also recalled signing Nigeria’s first non-associated gas development contract and contributing to an increase in crude oil production from about 1.3 million barrels per day to 1.8 million barrels per day during her tenure.

“Having worked as an operator and participated in resource development, I believe I have the competence to regulate the industry and ensure that Nigeria maximises the enormous opportunities before us,” she told the committee.

On his part, Mohammed, the NMDPRA nominee, emphasised the need to restore discipline across Nigeria’s gas and petroleum supply systems through strict enforcement of contracts and quality standards.

“Gas is not a favour; it is a commodity. It must be sold on the basis of enforceable contracts from the producer to the transporter and the end-user,” he said, attributing persistent gas shortages, particularly in the power sector, to weak contractual frameworks.

He noted that uninterrupted gas supply to some power plants had only been possible where contracts were in place and obligations clearly defined. According to him, enforcing the Gas Network Code and strengthening regulatory oversight would help eliminate systemic inefficiencies and restore investor confidence.

Mohammed also warned against neglecting domestic refining and processing capacity, cautioning that the sector could suffer the same fate as Nigeria’s collapsed textile industry if local needs were not prioritised.

While supporting exports, he stressed that domestic energy requirements must be met first to guarantee energy security.

The NMDPRA nominee pledged to revive pipeline transportation of petroleum products, attract significant investments into gas processing infrastructure and strengthen quality assurance through in-house laboratory facilities.

“You cannot enforce quality if you do not have the capacity to test and certify products yourself,” he said.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Senator Sumaila Kawu, said the screening was taking place at a critical moment for Nigeria, noting that boosting energy production and efficiency was central to national economic recovery.

He disclosed that further engagements with the nominees would continue into January as part of efforts to deepen legislative-regulatory collaboration.