Nominees For LG Election Tribunal To Appear Before Osun Assembly

The Osun State House of Assembly has invited the nominees for the State Local Government Election Tribunal to appear before it.

The lawmakers officially announced the invitation of the nominees, on Friday, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu.

According to the lawmakers, the invitation was in accordance with the provisions outlined in Section 93 (4) of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (Amendment No. 1) Law, 2024.

This, he said, followed a formal letter from the Chief Judge of Osun State, Hon. Justice O. A. Ojo, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Adewale Egbedun.

The nominees, expected to appear before the House of Assembly, include: Oluwaseun Ajoba, Esq, Lateefat O. Agbaje, Esq and Tajudeen A. Giwa, Esq.

The scheduled appearance is set for Monday, January 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. prompt.

The nominees are required to come prepared, bringing along both original and photocopies of their curriculum vitae (CV) and other relevant credentials.

The establishment of the Local Government Election Tribunal is crucial for ensuring fair and transparent electoral processes at the local government level.

The tribunal will be responsible for adjudicating disputes that may arise during local government elections, thereby upholding the integrity of the electoral system in Osun State.

The Speaker, Rt Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has emphasised the importance of this process, stating, “The selection of competent individuals for the Local Government Election Tribunal is vital for maintaining the rule of law and ensuring that our electoral processes are conducted fairly.”

He encouraged the nominees to prepare adequately and present themselves in a manner befitting the responsibilities they are being considered for.

