Nominees Emerge In Almond Insurance Industry Awards As Voting Begins

The 2025 Almond Insurance Industry Awards Panel of Judges headed by Ms. Prisca Soares has officially released the names of nominees in the various Awards categories at a well attended press conference in Lagos. The nomination process which lasted one month, had top management staffers of insurance and broking firms, corporate and individual clients nominating companies and individuals based on the criteria provided.

Although some of the nominations were disallowed due to non-compliance with the criteria, over 914 people combined with companies participated in the process. This was a significant jump from the 392 nominations received in 2024. At the end of the rigorous fine-tuning exercise by the judges, some companies and individuals emerged as nominees in the various categories.

The various categories include Life Insurance Company of the Year, General Insurance Company of the Year, Insurance Broking Company of the Year, Insurance CEO of the Year, Insurance Broker of the Year, Insurance Woman of the Year, among others. Some of the individual nominees include the Managing Director, AIICO Insurance Plc, BAbatunde Fajemirokun, Managing Director, REC Insurance Limited and Kunle Ahmed, Managing Director, Axa Mansard Plc, among others for the Insurance CEO of the year category.

Speaking on the nominations, Ms. Soares said that winners in the various categories would be based on the decision of voters, which make up 10 per cent, the judges’ decision, 10 per cent while the collated data from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) makes up 80 per cent.

To sustain the Integrity of the Awards, and reduce the incidences of duplicate voting, the Panel has agreed that a One Time Password (OTP) be deployed in the voting process this year. To this end, she implore nominees to encourage their clients and the general public to visit the Awards website: (http://www.almondinsuranceindustryawards. com) to cast their votes.

Although voting is free, companies as well as individual clients are to vote just once in each of the categories. The voting process will be closed on the 5th of September 5, 2025 to allow for final processing by the Awards Panel of Judges before the Awards Nite on the 7th of November 7, 2025 at the Stable Event Centre 45, Bode Thomas Street Surulere Lagos where Winners will be announced in an atmosphere of glitz and excitement.