Nominations Open For Aviators Africa Tower Awards

The organisers of Aviators Africa Tower Awards have disclosed that nominations are now open for the 2023 edition of Aviators Africa Tower Awards. The awards celebrate excellence and sustainability in the African aviation industry and recognise companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the industry.

The awards are in three broad categories; Brands, Changemakers and Hall of fame. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Aviators Tower Awards, Toni Ukachukwu, nominations are open to all companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in the provision of aviation services, as well as those who have contributed to the growth and development of the industry in Africa. Self-nominations are also accepted.

“We are excited to open nominations for the 2023 edition of the Aviators Africa Tower Awards,” said Ukachukwu, as he noted that, ‘‘we had appointed an advisory board and award committee, consisting of members of repute. This is in our bid to further deepen the credibility of Tower awards and institutionalise the process. We will also engage the services of an audit firm.’’

He further stated that, ‘‘this year marks an improvement in our award presentation as winners will now go home with a statue that represents the Tower as a symbol of hallmark and excellence The winners for each category will be announced at the African Aviation Sustainability Conference and Tower awards gala holding between September 29 and 30 in South Africa. Nomination, which started this week, closes at the end of the month.