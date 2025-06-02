Nominations Open For 2025 Almond Insurance Industry Award

Share

The stage is now set for the 2025 Annual Almond Insurance Industry Awards. The event celebrates the “Can Do Spirit” of men and women across the Nigerian insurance industry, who continually break barriers to promote insurance, despite prevailing economic and social challenges.

A statement by the organisers, said while insurance penetration remains relatively low, practitioners continued to make impressive gains.

According to the Nigerian Insurance Industry Report by NAICOM, the industry recorded a Gross Premium Income of over N1.2 trillion as at the end of 2024, a major milestone reflecting resilience and strategic innovation within the sector.

The statement said that the 2025 Awards tagged, #Recharged Edition, was in line with the industry’s renewed focus of raising insurance awareness through focus on enforcement of the Compulsory Insurances and the regulator’s collaborative efforts with other relevant agencies of government to increase insurance uptake nationwide.

The 2025 Awards will hold on Friday, November 7 at The Stable Event Place, in Surulere, Lagos. “In response to industry feedback and in line with international standards, some categories were dropped and new ones introduced during the 2024 Awards to align with international standards.

“The 2025 edition retains this streamlined structure to enhance inclusivity and reflect the evolving dynamics of the Nigerian insurance sector,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the shortlisted categories this year are:

Voting Categories

 Insurance CEO of the Year  Insurance Woman of the Year (Insurer or Broker)  Life Insurance Company of the Year General Insurance Company of the Year  Insurance Broker of the Year  Insurance Broking Company of the Year  Takaful Company of the Year Year  Microinsurance Company of the  Most Valuable Insurance Customer of the Year (Non-Voting Categories)  Insurance Life Achievers Award (Insurer or Broker)  Special Recognition Award 2025 (Within and Outside the Industry).

These categories were thoughtfully curated to reflect the current composition and contributions of stakeholders across the Nigerian insurance sector.

To guarantee integrity and transparency of the Awards, the nomination and voting processes are fully web-based, driven by data and technology. Nominations officially open on Friday, May 30, 2025, and will run for four weeks (June 30, 2025).

Nominations and votes can only be submitted via the official website of the organisers. The platform is secure and ensures that only truly deserving individuals and institutions emerge as winners.

Share