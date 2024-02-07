Nomad Vigilante Group: Forum Calls For Redeployment Of Nasarawa CP, Others

The controversy surrounding the setting of the Nomad Vigilante Group in Nasarawa State is not yet over, as a forum of Ethic Youth Presidents in the state called for the immediate redeployment of all the Security heads in the state, particularly the State Commissioner of Police for attending the recent launch of the Vigilante Group.

The group also called for the establishment of an inquiry to look into the security situation in the state.

At a news conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lafia on Wednesday, the state capital, the leader of the group, Comrade Silas Dauda, said the call followed the role played by the various security heads in the state during the launch of the Nomad Vigilante Group.

He said that their reason for the immediate re-deployment of the Police Commissioner, Shehu Nadada was because he sighted conspicuously during the launch when he flanked the leader of the Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group, Alhaji Badijo at the ceremony.

“We call for the immediate re-deployment of all the Security heads who attended the launching of the Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group, especially the Commissioner of Police of Nasarawa State who was conspicuously seen flagging Alhaji Badijo at the occasion”.

The forum while expressing concern over the Security situation in the State, called for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to look into the security loopholes in the area.

According to him, the forum was against any plan to arm private Security Organizations in the State, the forum appealed to the higher authorities to strengthen the existing Security Agencies by providing them with more gadgets for better intelligence gathering and response.

While calling on the highest security architecture in the country for quick action, the forum promised to continue to support Security Agencies in the State in the fight against crime