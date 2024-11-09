Nollywood’s rising star Olaide Bello making waves with debut film ‘ASIYAN’

Share

Olaide Arike Bello is quickly becoming a name to reckon with in the make-believe industry, Nollywood. A mother, actress, producer, and multifaceted creative, Olaide is making her debut with the movie ASIYAN, a project she not only stars in but also produced. The film, which is based on true events, explores issues faced by families in Canada and aims to share a powerful message with a global audience.

Born and raised in Shomolu, Lagos, Nigeria, Olaide comes from a family of five, where she is the youngest and the only girl. Her passion for acting began early in life, inspired by her mother’s restaurant, which often hosts celebrities. While her mother was initially hesitant about her daughter pursuing a career in entertainment, Olaide’s love for storytelling only grew stronger. “I’ve always loved acting, even though I’m a shy person,” she admits. “I love bringing stories to life.” Before stepping into the world of film, Olaide attended the University of Lagos, where she began studying nursing. However, after relocating to Canada, she made the bold decision to follow her dreams in the entertainment industry. Alongside her acting career, she has worked as a makeup artist, photographer, and developmental support worker, showcasing her versatility and work ethic. With ASIYAN, shot in both Canada and Nigeria, Olaide has brought a unique cultural perspective to the screen, portraying a story that reflects the experiences of many families living in the diaspora. “This is a story that needed to be told, and I felt it was important to share it as both a producer and an actress,” she says.

