Nollywood Veteran Actor Don Richard Speaks Up About kidney Disease, Seeks Funds

Veteran Nollywood actor Don Richard has made a devastating appeal publicly for financial support as he fights kidney disease, unveiling how the illness has not only affected his health but also his finances and personal life.

In a recent interview held on the “Talk to B podcast” hosted by Nollywood Actress Biola Adebayo, Don Richard shared how terribly the condition has dealt with him”My kidneys started having issues so I told my wife about it and burst into tears,” he said.

He also noted how he had felt that his wife might move on to another man who could care for their children.”I told her that her next man would be a lucky man, adding that even if she decides to leave me she should take care of our twins.I had nothing anymore at that point and she was avoiding me because I was broke. ” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abiola Ayomide Adebayo (@biolabayo1)

He also revealed that he had to sell his house and car to cover the mounting medical expenses and now, he has nothing left to fall back on. “I have had to sell my house and drop the money so they could spend it. The money has now finished”. “I even sold my car for 1.5 million, and now at this point if something goes wrong I have nothing to sell for funds”. He admitted to pleading with his wife not to abandon him, especially since she knew so much about his whole struggles. “My name is Don Richard and I believe that the endorsement for any marriage from God is For better for worse and most people don’t prepare for the worst only the better”. “I begged my wife not to leave me because she knew my secrets. She told me that she never told anyone anything asides how good a husband I was to her. I even had to borrow money from a friend because of my ailment. I need help.