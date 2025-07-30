New Telegraph

July 30, 2025
July 30, 2025
Nollywood Veteran Actor Don Richard Speaks Up About kidney Disease, Seeks Funds

Veteran Nollywood actor Don Richard has made a devastating appeal publicly for financial support as he fights kidney disease, unveiling how the illness has not only affected his health but also his finances and personal life.

In a recent interview held on the “Talk to B podcast” hosted by Nollywood Actress Biola Adebayo, Don Richard shared how terribly the condition has dealt with him”My kidneys started having issues so I told my wife about it and burst into tears,” he said.
He also noted how he had felt that his wife might move on to another man who could care for their children.”I told her that her next man would be a lucky man, adding that even if she decides to leave me she should take care of our twins.I had nothing anymore at that point and she was avoiding me because I was broke. ” he added.

 

A post shared by Abiola Ayomide Adebayo (@biolabayo1)

