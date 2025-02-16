Nollywood: Timini Egbuson Advocates More Support From Musicians

Share

Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has generated a conversation about the need for greater support from musicians towards the Nigerian film industry.

Taking to his social media page on Sunday, Egbuson expressed his desire for Nigerian musicians to show the same level of support for Nollywood as the film industry does for their music.

“I really wish musicians supported Nollywood the way we support their music, but that’s a conversation for another day,” Egbuson wrote, leading to discussions among fans and industry stakeholders.

In response, media personality and On-Air Personality (OAP), Dotun weighed in on the topic under a comment section, expanding the conversation to include media platforms.

“I really wish Nollywood and musicians supported and celebrated the platforms/media that help them grow and build their numbers and feasibility, but that’s a conversation for another day,” Dotun remarked.

The exchange has since generated debate on social media, with many fans and industry insiders sharing their thoughts on the need for a more collaborative entertainment ecosystem in Nigeria.

