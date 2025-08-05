Nollywood Talents Becoming Gold Like Nigerian Music  – Olakunle Oni

Over the past decade, the Nigerian music industry has evolved into a global powerhouse, producing internationally celebrated artists like Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

These music stars have broken barriers, filled stadiums worldwide, and built personal brands that extend far beyond the borders of Africa.

But in recent years, something equally remarkable has been happening in Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood talents are beginning to shine just as brightly.

Nigerian actors and filmmakers are not only creating exceptional content but are also becoming recognised as global brands with influence, marketability, and financial strength.

Take Femi Adebayo, for instance, a veteran in the Yoruba film space who has successfully crossed over to international audiences through Netflix-backed projects like “King of Thieves (Agesinkole)” and “Jagun Jagun,”.

These films have attracted global attention and demonstrated the richness of indigenous storytelling on international platforms.

Ruth Kadiri is another powerful example. She has created her own digital ecosystem, using YouTube to reach millions with her movies. Her consistency and direct-to-audience model have turned her into one of the most-watched filmmakers in the digital space.

And of course, Funke Akindele, whose film “A Tribe Called Judah” shattered box office records to become the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time.

Her earlier hits like “Battle on Buka Street” and “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” have proven her strength not just as a creative but as a producer with a keen understanding of audience appeal and marketing.

“As we’ve seen in the music industry, talent alone isn’t enough, structure is key, Nollywood talents now have the global stage, but to truly maximize that potential, they need professional management and strategic partnerships that can help them grow beyond just performance and production,” says Olakunle Oni, MD/Lead Creative at Onervista Concepts Limited.

As Nollywood talents continue to reach new heights, it becomes increasingly important for these creatives to align with experienced professionals who can help manage their careers, expand their portfolios, and structure their growth.

Just as music talents have flourished through the support of managers, legal teams, and strategic branding, Nollywood stars stand to gain immensely from similar systems of support.

The global entertainment stage is wide open, and Nigerian filmmakers and actors are already stepping into the spotlight. With the right structures and partnerships in place, Nollywood talents will not just be stars but global forces, just like their music counterparts.