Nollywood actor and filmmaker Taye Arimoro has been suspended from the Nigerian Movie Industry following an on-set confrontation with actress Peggy Ovire, a development that has sparked widespread reactions across the industry.

The suspension was announced after the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), in collaboration with several Nollywood guilds, concluded a review of the incident.

According to the bodies involved, the decision was reached after assessing testimonies, video evidence, and statements from cast and crew who witnessed the altercation.

The guilds disclosed that their findings confirmed inappropriate conduct during the production, prompting disciplinary action to maintain professionalism and safety standards within the industry. While specific details of their investigation were not made public, the organisations emphasised that such measures are necessary to preserve decorum on movie sets.

The verdict has since generated mixed reactions from Nigerians and industry observers.

While some have praised the guilds for acting swiftly, others expressed dissatisfaction, suggesting the punishment may have been too harsh or questioning whether all sides were fairly considered.

As the conversation continues online, the AGN notes that its ruling stands, adding that it remains committed to fostering a respectful working environment for all practitioners in Nollywood.