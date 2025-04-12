Nollywood Superstar Joins Sterling Bank

Share

…endorses Free Transfer for Nigerians

The banking hall at Sterling Bank’s Adeola Odeku branch erupted in excitement on Thursday as Nollywood icon, Uzor “Odogwu” Arukwe walked in, not for a movie role, but to make a powerful real-life statement and endorse the bank’s revolutionary zero bank charges policy.

The actor, known for his captivating screen performances, brought his star power to the financial sector by publicly opening two accounts with Sterling Bank, becoming the latest high-profile advocate of the bank’s industry-defying decision to eliminate digital transaction fees through its OneBank platform.

Arukwe didn’t come alone. After tweeting support for the policy, he arrived at the bank with a promise and was greeted by a crowd of eager fans and loyal customers.

The atmosphere buzzed with the kind of excitement usually reserved for movie premieres, but the stakes here were far more impactful.

“This isn’t celebrity endorsement; it’s common sense,” Arukwe declared, holding up his new account details.

“If a bank finally puts people first, we should reward that. My fellow creatives, small business owners, please join me!”

His actions sent a clear message to millions of Nigerians tired of paying just to access their own money.

Sterling Bank’s leadership team, including Temitayo Adegoke, Chief Operating Officer, and Obinna Ukachukwu, Growth Executive leading the Consumer and Business Banking Directorate, personally welcomed Arukwe in a celebration that felt more like a victory rally than a banking transaction.

This move has positioned the institution as the first major Nigerian bank to abolish what critics have long decried as digital taxation.

“We’re hacking thesystem, and we’re not just talking about change, we’re building it.

“And every Naira saved on bank fees is Naira for food, school fees, or reinvestment.

“That’s real economic impact,” said Ukachukwu.

The move comes just days after former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, made headlines for his own high-profile switch to Sterling Bank, framing it as a stand against “digital oppression.”

Now, with Arukwe’s star power amplifying the message, what began as a policy announcement is fast becoming a full-fledged movement.

“This isn’t a marketing gimmick. It’s an economic statement,” said Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director and CEO of Sterling Bank, at a recent press conference.

“We are removing this burden for Nigerians, and by doing so, we’re opening the door for more Nigerians to confidently participate in the formal economy.”

As Arukwe posed for photographs with fans and staff, the scene captured more than just a celebrity visit, it symbolised a shift in power.

“Nigerians are tired of being nickel-and-dimed,” the actor said. “Today, I’m putting my money where my mouth is. Who’s with me?”

Launched on April 1, Sterling’s zero-transfer-fee policy makes it the first major Nigerian bank to eliminate charges on digital transfers conducted via OneBank, its flagship mobile and internet banking platform.

The bank no longer earns a cut when customers move their money. Since its implementation, the announcement has sparked the viral #NigeriansDeserveBetter and #BankWithSterling movement, sending waves of customers rushing to switch their accounts.

Sterling is backing this promise with real investment, building homegrown technology to reduce dependence on foreign software providers and redirecting the resulting savings into customer benefits.

The zero bank charges policy is a tangible step toward banking that puts people first.

The waived fees apply exclusively to online and digital transactions made through OneBank, which offers a full suite of services including savings, bill payments, microloans, and investment options.

With heavyweight supporters like Arukwe and Chidoka, and a growing wave of customer enthusiasm, Sterling Bank’s bold decision may well mark the beginning of a new era in Nigerian finance, one where fairness trumps fees, and people come before profits.

