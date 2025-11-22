Nollywood Stars Laud Tinagold Creatives

I t was a feast of culture and creativity at the grand launch of Tina- gold Clothings in Ikorodu, Lagos. Tinagold Clothings is the brainchild Augustina Iregbu, aka Tinagold Creatives, banking and finance executive-cum fashionista.

Held recently, the colourful launch, which had attendance several dignitaries including Nollywood stars, Ngozi Nwosu, Distinguished Thespian (DT), Bukola Ogunnote fta, brought to the fore, not only Tinagold’s trendy and modern fashion styles, but also her creative and cultural exploration.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Ogunnote expresses admiration for Tina Gold’s fashion designs and wishes her success. “I tell you, her designs are beautiful.

Honestly, what really caught my attention is the level of creativity, because I saw some some designs, that ordinarily it takes somebody with high level of creativity to really put those things together,” she said. “I tell you, the colour combinations, the style. I so much fell in love with most of them.”

She added, “I want to say kudos to her creativity, kudos to her doggedness, kudos to her sense of um good things all together.

And I wish her the very best. After now, I know that people will be sending in their orders. “Honestly, I want to tell people, Tina Gold is the right blog when you talk about fashion. So please patronise Tina Gold, patronize her because you will sure get the best to whatever taste you think you have.”

Also, speaking with Saturday Telegraph, veteran actress, Ngozi Nwosu, was full of praises for Tinagold’s trendy and modern fashion styles. “Tina Gold has done exceedingly well.

I can see that her styles are trendy, modern, exquisite because I can see some wonderful styles that she has made. And if she continues like this, creating her own style, she will go far in the fashion world.