Nollywood Should Do Slave Trade Story – Pearl Wats

Filmmaker and actress, Pearl Nkiruka Waturuocha, popularly known to many as Pearl Wats, has expressed her desire to play a role in a movie that explores the slave trade in Nigeria.

Miss Wats, who made this desire known in a recent interview, believes that as Nollywood has devolved into telling more cultural and historical stories, the slave trade in Nigeria should be another story that should be told.

She says that although playing a role in such a movie would be challenging, she believes she has all it takes to deliver.

She also revealed that her most challenging role is in a movie where she played the role of a mentally deranged woman.

She says that when she was giving the script, she thought it was going to be an easy one, but when she got into character, she saw that it wasn’t as easy as she thought.

She believes that with the international recognition that Nollywood is getting, it is going to be as big as Hollywood in the next few years.

While speaking on the economic importance of the industry, she said: “It is not only actors, actresses, producers, cameramen, directors, and producers that make money from the industry, but also make-up artists, stylists, fashion designers, video editors, food vendors, set designers, house agents, project managers, and many more.

“Apart from the fact that movies help a lot of people relax, it has also helped in curbing unemployment in Nigeria.

Nollywood is the third biggest film industry in the world. Entertainment as a whole is a very big deal in Nigeria and has put Nigeria on the map.”

According to her, watching movies as a child used to make her happy and endeared her to being an actress. It helped her make up her mind that she also wanted to be the reason other people smile.

She further revealed that despite acting being her passion, when she joined the industry as a newbie, she faced challenges like people finding it hard to take her seriously and producers wanting to take advantage of her naivety.

