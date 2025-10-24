New Telegraph

October 24, 2025
October 24, 2025
Nollywood Royalty Meets Luxury, Craftsmanship As Shaffy Bello Adorns Gbenga Artsmith’s Style

One of the leading names in premium African accessories, Gbenga Artsmith, recently unveiled a breathtaking fashion editorial featuring celebrated actress and singer, Shaffy Bello.

Styled in a range of headturning looks, Shaffy embodies the ultimate owanbé muse – a vision of elegance for brides’ mums, grooms’ mums, intending brides, and stylish party guests everywhere.

From regal damask to rich aso-oke and modern beaded couture, every look is complemented by Gbenga Artsmith’s signature handcrafted jewelry sets – statement coral pieces, lustrous pearl creations, and gemstone-embellished chokers – paired with the brand’s iconic beaded bags, the musthave arm candies for wedding season.

The Creative Director, Gbenga Ayo-Dada, noted that, this editorial is a “love letter to every stylish celebrant who sees weddings and parties as their runway. Shaffy Bello was the perfect muse – sophisticated, powerful, and unapologetically glamorous.”

