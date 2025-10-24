Nollywood Royalty Meets Luxury, Craftsmanship As Shaffy Bello Adorns Gbenga Artsmith’s Style

One of the leading names in premium African accessories, Gbenga Artsmith, recently unveiled a breathtaking fashion editorial featuring celebrated actress and singer, Shaffy Bello.

Styled in a range of headturning looks, Shaffy embodies the ultimate owanbé muse – a vision of elegance for brides’ mums, grooms’ mums, intending brides, and stylish party guests everywhere.

From regal damask to rich aso-oke and modern beaded couture, every look is complemented by Gbenga Artsmith’s signature handcrafted jewelry sets – statement coral pieces, lustrous pearl creations, and gemstone-embellished chokers – paired with the brand’s iconic beaded bags, the musthave arm candies for wedding season.

The Creative Director, Gbenga Ayo-Dada, noted that, this editorial is a “love letter to every stylish celebrant who sees weddings and parties as their runway. Shaffy Bello was the perfect muse – sophisticated, powerful, and unapologetically glamorous.”