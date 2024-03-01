Nollywood Producer, Mobolaji Samuel, Talks About Return of Maleeka

‘Return of Maleeka’ (Atupa), a thought-provoking drama produced by Mobolaji Samuel, is set to thrill audience with a story of faith and resilience. The sequel to Maleeeka, ‘Return of Maleeeka (Atupa)’, follows the journey of Omoyeni, a woman who dedicates her life to serving God and helping others. Despite her unwavering faith and good deeds, she faces seemingly insurmountable challenges in her own life.

Omoyeni’s struggles are mirrored in the story of a lamb, symbolic of selflessness and sacrifice, who shines light on others’ paths but cannot illuminate its base. Through Omoyeni’s experiences, the film explores profound questions about faith, destiny, and the human spirit’s capacity to overcome adversity. The narrative delves into the complexities of belief, the burden of responsibility, and the search for inner peace.

“’Return of Maleeka (Atupa)’ is more than just a captivating story; it’s a universal reflection on the human condition,” says producer Mobolaji Samuel. “We hope this film will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds, sparking introspection and inspiring conversations about faith, purpose, and the power within us all.” On why the audience should anticipate and watch the movie when it drops, Samuel said ‘Return of Maleeka (Atupa)’ is “a powerful exploration of faith, personal struggles, and the search for meaning. A captivating narrative that blends personal stories with symbolic imagery.”

She also promised the audience stellar performances by a renowned cast, including Mide Martins, Rotimi Salami, Kelvin Ikeduba, Ayo Olaiya, Femi Adebayo, and many others. When asked if the movie has a release date yet, Mobolaji Samuel said the project doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but it will be announced soon.