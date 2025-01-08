Nollywood Producer, Chijioke Ike Is Dead

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the tragic demise of Nollywood actor and producer, Chijioke Ike.
New Telegraph reports that the sadness was reported by a controversial Nollywood producer, Stanley Ontop via her official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8.
According to Stanley, Chijioke Ike passed away due to a sudden slump at a family meeting in his hometown.
Speaking further, Stanley described the actor’s death as an ‘Irreplaceable loss’ to the Nollywood industry.
He wrote, “Black Day for Nollywood eastern part as we lost a vibrant Nollywood producer and market @globalgoldenmovies. This one pain me ooo”.
Omo waten the sup, According to a reliable source he slumped in a family meeting in his home town and kpai. May his soul rest in peace, Shalom!!!“.
