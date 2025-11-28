Nollywood: Our Films Need To Travel –Okhai

From filmmaker to investment banker and United Nations ambassador, Dr Victor Okhai, former President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria DGN), discusses his diverse roles, upcoming film, ‘Aduke’, and need for partnership, collaboration, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME. He also shares his thoughts on the future of Nollywood, among others issues

Since leaving a DGN, what have you been doing?

So much. Just about the time I was leaving, I got an appointment with an American investment banking firm, Diaspora Capital Advisors LLC. It’s based in Washington D.C. And so you might say that in addition to my work, I’m now an investment banker.

And a lot of people are wondering how, what is the connection and all that… I was wondering too, because it wasn’t something I went looking for. Of course, I have a doctorate in business administration, and initially I suffered from what is called the impostor syndrome, because I was wondering.

But when I went to represent the company in Algiers, at the International Trade Fair, and I met with other investment bankers, it suddenly occurred to me that some of those who are also in investment banking, their original backgrounds were not even in finance or banking. Some came in with backgrounds in political science, and other areas.

So I said, what the hell am I talking about? We have people in Wall Street becoming investment bankers with an MBA, and I have a Doctorate in business administration. I just said to myself, look Victor, own it. Those that picked you knew exactly why they did it. Algiers was for me an awesome experience.

Last month I was at the World Bank IMF Conferences. There we met with the Vice President of Australia who is also their Finance Minister. This was in Washington DC. And it was a very good meeting. So if you ask me, apart from film making now, I’m now in the business of raising capital for countries and corporations.

To what extent will that impact your work as a filmmaker?

It reinforces it. And if any thing, I’ve got quite a lot of experience from that. So, how would it impact? You know we are trying to raise between 50 to 100 million dollars for the industry.

Do you know that many of the bankers in this country don’t have an understanding of what we do. And so when you talk about film financing, it’s a grey area for them. Now I’m in both. I understand film, I’ve been in film from the beginning, almost all my life. And I’m in finance right now. I know how it works.

I know what the pitfalls are, I know what the loopholes are and all of that. So, I’m in the best position now to be able to uh help or if you like bring financing into the industry. Of course, I still make films. I have just produced one that is in post-production stage in LA right now. It’s going to be released early next year.

But investment banking found me, and I’m loving every minute of it. And it gives me great opportunities right now, not only to travel but be able to talk to presidents, talk to prime ministers, big businessmen all over the world and see how we can help them raise equity financing, to be able to help them get loans for their businesses and also support them with what they need, and provide advisory services as well.

And there something else we do which is government relations. The president of the company, KV Umar Umar, has served six American presidents in an advisory capacity, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump. Talk about influence. So right now, I’m quite busy. And remember apart from that, I’m also an adjunct lecturer with the University of South Africa, Graduate School of Business Leadership.

You well also recently honoured as an Ambassador…

Yes. Just just two weeks ago, I was also appointed a United Nations Humanitarian Ambassador. It was conferred on me and a few others by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), in conjunction with *IHTC*. And this confers greater responsibility on me in my leadership position in Nollywood.

And then coupled with my various contributions to global and national affairs, across both national and international media, I believe that this helps me amplify my voice even more, to be able to speak for the voiceless, to be able to be that voice in the room where others cannot be.

Shed more light on your upcoming film project that you said is in post-production stage. What should we expect?

It’s titled ‘Aduke’. That’s the working title right. It’s a project like no other. It’s I worked with some wonderful partners, from the US. The director is a Nigerian based in the US. His name is Paul Eru. We also have Peter Iro who is the editor.

We had the Director of Photography (DP). One of them is Ola Cardoso. That’s one in the Nigerian side. And another GP from the US. Very experienced as well. And it’s turning out very well. It’s a horror movie. Yes yes yes.

Let’s talk about the state of the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood. What are your thoughts?

We need to move to the next level. And the next level would be, I mean yes we are on Netflix and Amazon and all the rest, but we need to play on an even bigger stage.

Our films need to travel. We need to be able to go into partnerships now that can take us to the global stage. It’s the only way. We need collaboration. It is very important. Which means that we need to begin to partner with big producers and big production studios outside of this country.

We do have the stories; we have the actors. We also have some of the technicians. But there’s a need for us to begin to collaborate on an even bigger and higher level, and to work with bigger budgets that will take us to truly where we we should be. Where we are right now, we’re not we’re not maximizing our potential. The argument has been that we need more cinemas around the country, but beyond that the world is a stage for us, there is a huge market.

Beyond Nigeria, Africa, and the diaspora. It’s all waiting for us to come in. But to do that we need distribution companies with world wide footprints. And they are not in Nigeria. We need to partner with them, we need to reach out to them. And then our stories will travel farther and be more impactful.

Let’s talk about the Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Summit. What are your thoughts?

I like the fact that the National Film and Video Censors Board has taking leadership in setting the agenda for the coming year, in terms of what’s happening, in in the areas of technology, innovation and trends. And that’s basically what this is all about.

So, each year as filmmakers and industry stakeholders in the country, the Censors Board brings on impending issues to debate and discuss, look at the way forward and how to tackle it. So it really means a lot for some of us and I’m always looking forward to it and to the robust conversations and discussions that will be taking place.