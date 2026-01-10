Nollywood Once Rejected Me — Emeka Okoye

Emeka Okoye better known as Mazi is a Nigerian actor/comedian who began his career in 2002. That same year, he joined the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Since then, he has appeared in over 100 movies. In a chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, Okoye reflected on his journey through the film industry, discussing his humble beginnings, the career sacrifices he made, and his ambitions for the future.

You’ve featured in major Nollywood blockbusters across cine- mas, Netflix, and YouTube. What’s the secret?

My secret is God plus my unwavering dedication, passion, patience, and perseverance. Without God, I would be nobody in Nollywood. Many colleagues ask me this question, and each time, I shed tears remembering my early struggles in Lagos going for countless unsuccessful auditions, being rejected and mistreated.

My little success story today came from resilience and the determination not to give up. I stayed prayerful, focused, humble, and loyal. It has been years of perseverance and hard work that are now paying off. I give God all the glory.

Your performance in To Kill A Monkey (TKAM) was remarkable and earned you more accolades. How did you land the role?

It was purely by God’s grace and favour. I am a young man who has enjoyed God’s faithfulness from my early days. I’ve remained focused, dedicated, and committed to my craft. It’s been over 25 years in Nollywood, and I’m still counting.

During my early days in Asaba, I experienced the good, the bad, and the ugly, but I never allowed the challenges to deter me. I stayed true to my calling, and I give God all the glory for how far I’ve come.

What was it like being part of such a huge production that placed Nollywood on the world map?

It was an unforgettable experience. Initially, I saw the open audition announcement and decided to attend. When I got to the venue and saw the massive crowd both established and upcoming actors, I turned back home.

After a few jokes from my colleagues about attending a crowd audition, I decided to record a monologue video and posted it on Instagram, tagging Director Kemi Adetiba as instructed on the production’s page. Weeks later, while waiting for feedback, I got a call from Effective, one of the casting directors for TKAM (To Kill A Monkey).

She said, “Madam Kemi has picked you for a role in TKAM, a Netflix Original.” I screamed, knelt down, and burst into praise. Soon after, I received my contract via email, signed it, and my shooting schedule followed. Working with Madam Kemi Adetiba was a wonderful experience. She is an exceptional director who treats everyone with respect whether you’re a star or an extra.

She is patient, calm, and knows how to bring out the best in every actor. She’s truly an “actor’s director,” and I’ll gladly work with her again and again. She’s one of the best filmmakers globally, changing the narrative for Nollywood.

You’ve played many versatile roles but seem to avoid romantic or kissing scenes. Why?

It has always been God’s guidance. Since I started acting in 1999, I’ve turned down roles that go against my covenant with God. I do “safe kissing” scenes like in Ms. Counselor, but not deep or tongue-to-tongue kissing. I’ve played several romantic roles, though many weren’t widely released due to distribution terms.

My Igbo movie Ajo Obara is a romantic tragedy. The truth is, some producers cast based on physical appearance, assuming chubby actors can’t deliver romance. But a true actor can embody any role. That’s why I admire directors like Kemi Adetiba—she sees be- yond appearance and brings out the best in her actors. My colleague Constance Owoyemi, who played Madam Adunni in TKAM, is proof of that. She delivered excellently be- cause Kemi trusted her talent. So yes, I have boundaries, but I still take on romantic roles, just not ones involving deep intimacy.

What kind of roles would you reject, even if the pay is attractive?

I respectfully decline roles that require me to expose my body or that lack creative challenge. When that happens, I usually recommend another actor for the part to maintain a good relationship with the producers.

What do you consider your greatest achievement as an actor?

Breaking through in Nollywood is one great achievement. Another is the love and support I receive from senior colleagues, stakeholders, and fans worldwide. Living a simple life, being recognised globally, and touring the world while staying grounded these are blessings I don’t take for granted.

I owe everything to my family, friends, colleagues, and my fan base the Emeka Okoye Armies. I haven’t achieved all I want yet, but I’m optimistic about greater opportunities ahead.

Aside acting, what else do you do?

I’m an entrepreneur and businessman by God’s grace. I run Magtess Global Ventures and Nigerbond Media Production Ltd, specialising in film production, distribution, and casting.

Your YouTube channel, Emeka Okoye TV, is growing fast. What kind of stories do you prefer to tell there?

Yes, my YouTube channel, Emeka Okoye TV, is live. I’ve released movies like Make Me a Girl Again, Daylight Dreams, Cletus and Rebecca (comedy series, episodes 1–5), and The Boy Child. I plan to share more stories inspired by my life experiences unique, relatable, and entertaining content that will inspire people. By God’s grace, my films will never bore anyone.

Have you ever lost roles because of your size?

Yes, several times. I’ve lost roles because of my chubby look. Ironically, when I was slimmer, I also lost roles because I was considered “too small.” Now, even though I lose some, I get more offers than before. I’m content and grateful for every opportunity.

Do you ever wish you weren’t chubby?

Not at all. I don’t regret being chubby. You need to see my transformation pictures from slim to average to chubby it’s been quite a journey! The only thing I try to watch is my stomach (laughs). But my height and talent remain un- changed. I’m even a plus-size TV commercial model, and I thank God for that.

What should your fans expect from you this year?

A lot is coming from my end this year and several other productions that I worked on, for instance Over Sabi Aunty is currently doing well cinemas and I am glad I was part of the production. We’re grinding harder this year.