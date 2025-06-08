Share

Veteran Nollywood actress and movie producer, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has advocated structural reforms in the Nigerian movie industry.

The renowned movie actress made this call on Saturday, June 7, in a trending post on her social media page, Instagram.

While comparing her experiences in both Hollywood and Nollywood, Omotola, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, identified the differences in the area of royalties between the two industries.

She expressed displeasure over what actors faced in the nation’s industry with the absence of residual payments.

According to her, In Hollywood, she has been receiving residual payments monthly for just two projects she completed within four years.

She said, “Just four years in Hollywood. Two test projects, monthly residuals,”

While sharing an envelope received from SAG-AFTRA, an American union for films and media professionals, the actress said, in my “30 years in Nollywood, with over 310 projects, no residuals. #NollywoodNeedsStructure and #UnlearntoRelearn”.

