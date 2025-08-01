Nollywood Mourns Death Of Omotola Odunsi 

Fast-rising Nollywood actress Omotola Odunsi has tragically passed away, sending shockwaves across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The sad news was confirmed by her colleague, actor Akinola ‘Segbowe’ Akano, who took to Instagram to mourn the late actress with emotional words and photos of their last conversation.

“Motola! Strange but I tried checking on you at the wee hours of that morning. You said you were FINE & BACK! This is a rude shock, Omotola! Journey well, sister. God be with your family,” Akano wrote, expressing disbelief over her sudden death.

As of the time of this report, details regarding the cause of her death have not been disclosed.

In same vein, veteran actor Odunlade Adekola, under whose mentorship Omotola Odunsi trained, also paid tribute to her via his Instagram post with a brief but moving message:

“Jesus Christ. RIP Omotola.”

Similarly, actress Ashabi Simple, paid tribute to late Omotola via an Instagram post.

She expressed heartbreak over the news, recalling how they had recently worked together on a film set and made plans for future collaborations.

“I’m shocked. You’re one of the best actors I’m rooting for. I saw you earlier this year when I was shooting Deputy and we promised to feature each other in our next project. But now, you laboured and didn’t wait to reap. I remember nights you chatted with me to give hope and advice. Most of your wishes didn’t even come true. GOD, we can’t question you. Death is deep,” she wrote.

Omotola Odunsi was known for her talent, dedication, and rising presence in the Yoruba movie industry.