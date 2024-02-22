Nollywood Legends Honour Ebonyi Gov For Promoting Igbo Movies, Cinema Culture

Background

Over the years, the entertainment/movie industry caught the imagination of the world as not just an outlet to unwind but also a money spinner, given the different aspects, which today has evolved into a huge creative and commercial enterprise of sorts. What is even more interesting, is the fact that governments across the global have latched on to it as a vehicle for development, diplomacy and acculturation as well instrument of commercialisation. In Nigeria, the story is not any different, as the private operator built the industry from the bot- tom level to the great height that it has attained today. Nigeria entertainment and movie industry is highly rated and regarded as the third fastest growing global movie industry after Hollywood and Bollywood.

The same is also true of the music industry, with Nigerian music hitting world music market and trending among the top rate music in the world. Besides, the various accolades that it has attracted, Nigerian music has he Grammy Award won by one of its own, BurnaBoy, to show for its global rating. It is in the realisation of this fact the Nigerian government at all levels particularly the federal and state governments over the years fight to have a foot hood in the sector. This it has done through different means, such as funding and recognising the various actors and the contribution it has made to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. Conscious of the need to further entrench and formalised its involvement with the sector, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently took a bold step by creating the Ministry of Tourism and that of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy respectively, with a mandate to develop, and promote arts, culture and entertainment/movie as an economic endeavours, with great potentials to transform the country and the practitioners.

Nollywood greats

Aside what the federal government has done, the state governments too have not be left out of the movie to register their presence in the entertainment and movie industry. This, of course, is evidence in the different projects that many of them have instituted towards the development of the industry and its practitioners. To this, a number of the state governments have been honoured and rewarded by the practitioners of the act in recognition of their involvement and contributions to the craft. This gesture, is principally geared to further encouragement of the state government to continue to invest in and promote the industry for the benefit of the state and the people. In the light of this, Friday February 9, 2024 will ever be remembered in the annals of the development of the entertainment/movie industry in Ebonyi State.

It should be noted that since the creation of the state in October 1996, as one of the five states that make up Eastern geo-political zone of the country, successive governments off the state has explored the prospects in the entertainment/movie sector for the both of the state and its people as well as seeks ways to sustain it gains. It is in recognition of the efforts of the state government in exploring the economic benefits and development of the industry that Nollywood greats, who are of the Igbo extraction, decided on this day, February 9, 2024, to honour the state Governor Francis Nwifuru for his lofty contributions to the industry. The day marked the unveiling of Igbo Cinema Best Governor in Southeast Award, with Nwifuru as the first ever recipient. The impressive roll call of famed Nollywood Igbo actors and personalities were led to the state by the veteran and Nigeria renowned actor, Mr Pete Edochie.

Colourful celebration

The Christian Ecumenical Centre, venue of the event, on this day wore a colourful and inviting look as the people of the state and other guests converged on the centre to witness the ceremony that turned out to be exciting and fulfilling. As early as 9am on the fateful day, the centre was filled to capacity as several cultural troupes, groups, actors, women, youths, traditional rulers, business moguls, academia and general public, all gathered to witness the historic showbiz ceremony. The special guest at the occasion, Nwifuru was represented by his Deputy, Princess Patricia Obila, while the First Lady of the State and wife of the governor, Mrs Nwifuru, was represented by Professor Helen Echiegu. Other dignitaries at the event include; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Moses Ije Odunwa, and traditional rulers. While roll call of some of the Nollywood actors at the event, besides, Edochie, include; Chief Chinwetalu Agu, Kanayo O Kanayo, Nkem Owoh, Mrs Patience Ozokwo, Mrs Chaka Eke and David Ikechukwu.

Development of Igbo Language and indigenous stories

Unveiling the award, the leader of the actors, Edochie, said that the essence of the event was the development of Igbo Language and production of indigenous Igbo stories. Edochie used the occasion to confer on Nwifuru the Igbo Cinema Best Governor of Southeast. He noted, “The event is geared towards projecting the image making potentials of Southeast. The whole essence is the embodiment of the culture, tradition, and language of Ndi Igbo. “The entertainment and movie Industry is an investment legacy project, where investors invest and expect huge return-on-investment. There are many sons and daughters of Ebonyi State extraction doing well in the entertainment industry, we are poised to have many of them.” Adding, ‘‘this award is in recognition of the governor’s excellence in governance, for his patriotism in Igbo affairs.’’

Commitment to reposition Igbo culture

In his remark after being conferred with the award of; Igbo Cinema Best Governor of Southeast, Nwifuru restated the commitment of the government to accord the Nollywood industry its pride of place in the society. “We are here today because we have our identity, we need to celebrate our culture and heritage. “The focus is on language, let us go back, start teaching our children our language, it is our identity. Why have we forgotten our language? We don’t have any other place to go to other than Igboland. “The present administration Charter of Needs Mantra is our working document, we are sup- porting the Nollywood agenda with the sum of N15 million.”

Investors for Ebonyi

Nwifuru urged investors to come to Ebonyi State and invest, stating, “Government will donate free lands, create enabling environment for investors to strive.”

The industry ‘ll outlive us

While in his speech, a veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, said that the movie industry in the country has produced celebrities that had won laurels. “The film industry will out- live us, it will last till eternity, the importance of entertainment industry/film show cannot be over-emphasised, it has generated employment for youths. “Many retirees have been engaged in the movie industry, we desire to open film industry in Afikpo where 13 persons will be engaged.

Endnote

Analysts and commentators have postulated that the movie industry requires systematic over- haul, coupled with innovation, public confidence, re-orientation and adequate funding. A Master Plan for the movie industry will guide all stake- holders in the industry, create a new regime of management at all levels of government. Consequently, international and local investors should assist the state government in its efforts to harness and develop its enormous entertainment potentials through the provision of funds to boost the industry.