Nollywood Legend, ‘Agbako’ Passes Away At 102

Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning following the passing of a legendary actor, Charles Oluwo, better known as “Agbako” on Thursday, October 31.

New Telegraph reports that the Veteran Nollywood actor who Hails from Abeokuta, Ogun State, died at the age of 102.

The news of his passing was announced by colleague, Pa Jide Kosoko on his verified Instagram page on Thursday.

Announcing his death, Jide Kosoko wrote, “Goodnight ooo baba Charles, aka Agbako, 102 years. Ba Wasa ba, rip.”

Olumo, who celebrated his 100th birthday on July 20, 2022, hailed as the “First Bad Man” of Nollywood.

Oluomo is renowned for his pivotal roles as a villain in Yoruba movies.

His illustrious career began at just seven years old, and he went on to work with legendary filmmakers such as Akin Ogungbe, Baba Sala, Hubert Ogunde, Jimoh Aliu, and Oyin Adejobi.

Olumo’s legacy endures as he inspired generations in the Nigerian film industry, making an indelible mark as a cultural icon and a beloved Nollywood pioneer.

