Nollywood: Kanayo Kanayo Calls Out Film Producers Over Wrong Costumes In Movies (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo Kanayo has taken to his social media page to advise filmmakers to create more realistic settings in their movies.

He urged filmmakers to avoid making rich characters wear traditional clothing or heavy makeup when depicting regular scenes.

He wrote: “Many Nollywood Producers paint the wrong picture of dressing/makeup in the movies, all in the name of fine picture. IT’S MISLEADING.

“The reality is that many practitioners have not realised that film making is part of AGENDA SETTING in national development especially the culture and tradition of the people.

“The rich most times dress casually. Many are known by their expensive wrist watches, footwear, T-shirt NOT AGBADA.

“How can a man be resting in his house, lying on the Sofa fully dressed? How can a woman be adorned with full makeup while cooking?

“Most of the ladies sleep with their wigs on, with applied full facial foundation. Ahhhhhhhĥh. WHO DOES THAT? Dear colleagues, let’s watch it.”

Speaking further, he highlighted so many faults that filmmakers should work on, while producing movies, he said many filmmakers are not aware that their movies play a role in shaping the culture and tradition of the people.

Speaking further, he disclosed that wealthy people often dress casually, and their expensive watches, footwear, and T-shirts are more recognizable than traditional clothing.

He called on his colleagues to create more credible and realistic movies to make the industry more formidable and gain international recognition.

However, Kanayo is currently working on his PhD dissertation, which focuses on the role of Nollywood in shaping and sustaining Nigerian cultural identity.

He said,“This is part of what my PhD dissertation is about. “The role of Nollywood in shaping and sustaining a Nigerian culture identity”. You have just captured the essence of my research, asking us to be more realistic in the image we create.

“By doing so, the industry will become more credible and then acquire a more formidable character with which they cannot be ignored in the national and international agenda.

“This is what the music industry has done with Afrobeat. Now, they are all getting paid like they hit a jackpot. Nollywood can do better than them,”

