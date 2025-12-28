Nollywood In Mourning Following Actress Allwell Ademola’s Death

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of actress and filmmaker Allwell Ademola. Recall that Saturday Telegraph reported that she passed away on Saturday at the age of 43, leaving colleagues and fans in deep shock.

Sources close to the family revealed that Ademola was rushed to a hospital in Lagos after experiencing a medical emergency believed to be a heart-related condition.

She was later confirmed dead, though official details surrounding the cause of her passing have yet to be released.

News of her death spread quickly across social media, prompting an emotional wave of tributes from fellow actors and industry figures who described her as warm, vibrant, and full of life.

Actress Faithia Williams expressed disbelief over the loss, describing the news as devastating. Mide Martins also mourned the late actress, recalling her joyful spirit and describing her death as deeply painful. Actor Damola Olatunji shared a solemn tribute, posting a candle image with a brief message reflecting on the fragility of life.

Bidemi Kosoko, visibly shaken, questioned the reality of the news and pleaded for it to be untrue, describing Ademola as a close friend whose loss was too difficult to accept.

Allwell Ademola was widely admired for her performances in Yoruba films, including You or I and Omo Emi. Beyond acting, she was also a producer, screenwriter, and singer, running her own outfit, Allwell Ademola Production, which contributed significantly to the industry.

As tributes continue to pour in, colleagues and fans alike remember her as a passionate creative whose energy and talent left a lasting mark on Nollywood. Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by her family in due course.