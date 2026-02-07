Nollywood In Hollywood Announces Official Film Selection For 2026 Showcase

Nollywood in Hollywood has announced the official selection of three films for the seventh edition of its annual Nigerian film showcase, taking place March 6–7, 2026 in Los Angeles.

The film selections were unveiled at a special preview screening of “My Father’s Shadow” in Los Angeles, co-presented by Nollywood in Hollywood at the Norris Theater, University of Southern California.

My Father’s Shadow made history as Nigeria’s first film selected in the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival and was the United Kingdom’s official submission for the best international fea- ture film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

The 2026 lineup features Stitches,” “When Nigeria Happens,” and “To Adaego With Love,” a selection of films that spans modern romance, contemporary dance drama, and historical storytelling.

Together, the works reflect the creative range, cultural depth, and global resonance of contemporary African cinema. Each screening will be followed by a conversation with the filmmakers.