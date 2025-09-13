Nollywood: How GOtv, Africa Magic Boost Local Content, Economic Growth

In Nigeria’s ever-evolving entertainment landscape, Nollywood continues to stand tall as one of the country’s most vibrant and globally recognised industries. But while talent and creativity are in abundance, sustained growth has required more than just cameras and scripts, it has demanded consistent platforms, investment, and a deep-rooted commitment to local storytelling.

That’s where GOtv and Africa Magic come in.

GOtv launched in 2011, rapidly scaling across sub‑Saharan Africa to serve millions of households in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, and beyond. Africa Magic, launched earlier in 2003, began as a single Nollywood channel and now spans multiple regional and genre channels, including Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Family, Showcase, and Epic.

As flagship platforms under MultiChoice Nigeria, GOtv and Africa Magic have done more than broadcast Nollywood content, they have become essential engines for its production, structure, and sustainability. At the intersection of entertainment and economics, their impact is both cultural and commercial, reaching millions of homes while creating thousands of jobs behind the scenes.

Together, GOtv and Africa Magic have anchored a thriving creative economy. Nigeria’s creative sector currently employs over 4.2 million people, making it the second-largest employer in the country, just behind agriculture. With projections indicating an additional 2.7 million jobs by 2025 and over $14 billion in industry revenue, the sector’s potential is enormous.

Platform for local stories

Africa Magic’s portfolio of language-specific channels, including Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and others, has become a cornerstone for regional storytelling. These channels provide a reliable outlet for actors, directors, screenwriters, set designers, and producers to get their work seen, critiqued, and celebrated.

GOtv’s widespread penetration, especially in underserved areas, ensures that these stories are accessible to everyday Nigerians, not just those in urban centers or on premium satellite packages.

By creating structured demand for Nollywood content, GOtv and Africa Magic indirectly influence what gets made, what genres are explored, and how regional voices are preserved in a fast-globalizing media space.

An Economic Backbone for the Creative Industry

Nollywood is the second-largest employer in Nigeria’s creative sector, but behind every film aired on Africa Magic is a value chain of professionals whose livelihoods depend on consistent commissioning, fair pay, and structured distribution. GOtv and Africa Magic have institutionalized that consistency.

Through annual content pipelines, in-house productions, and commissioning of original series and movies, these platforms inject real capital into the industry. This not only supports on-screen talents but also funds costume designers, editors, drivers, caterers, security, and location managers. In many ways, they operate as broadcasters and incubators.

Africa Magic’s catalog of original series is a testament to local storytelling’s power. Standout titles include Tinsel (with over 3,500 episodes across 15 years), The Johnsons, Flatmates, My Siblings & I, and newly introduced originals like Close of Business, Dear Future Me, The Yard, Our Husband, and Wings. These shows deliver cultural depth and narrative quality while providing consistent opportunities to Nigerian content creators.

Skills, training and cultural preservation

Through the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), MultiChoice has invested in training the next generation of filmmakers across Africa. Since its inception, MTF has trained over 120 emerging television and film professionals from 13 African countries, equipping them with technical expertise, creative insight, and leadership skills. Many graduates have developed to create the very content that populates Africa Magic’s lineup and reaches millions of GOtv households. Notably, MTF alumni have earned multiple nominations at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for films such as Frida, Love Language, Leaked, Silver Lining, and Revisit. This year, Everything Light Touches, produced by MTF alumni, won the AMVCA for Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Film.

This ecosystem nurtures creative entrepreneurship, equips young people with employable skills, and contributes to the broader push for cultural preservation. In an age where global content often dominates local screens, GOtv and Africa Magic offer a proud reminder that our stories matter and are worth paying for.

Partner for Nigeria’s creative future

As the creative economy continues to draw interest from government stakeholders, investors, and international collaborators, it is vital to recognise the platforms that have been quietly powering its growth.

GOtv and Africa Magic are not just content providers. They are enablers of industry, engines of employment, and stewards of Nigerian culture.

In powering Nollywood, they are also helping to power Nigeria.