Nollywood has returned to Anambra due to facilities on ground –Udokwu

As Gov Charles Soludo marks his third year in office, the Nollywood industry is set to reap from the bounties of infrastructure put in place by him. Okey Maduforo spoke to his Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism Mr Bob Manuel Udokwu on this development.

Three years of Gov Charles Soludo, what impact has he made on the entertainment industry?

Gov Soludo is one governor that knows and understands Anambra State and understands the importance of leisure and entertainment and tourism.

You know California in America has an economy that is more than five African countries for the following reasons: one is the entertainment industry, that is music films, and then the Silicon Valley.

So Gov Soludo understands that and also knows that there’s abundance of talents in Anambra State and he knows that it’s the creative nucleus of Nigeria. So, he is providing an enabling environment for our people and the industry to thrive.

Our people are known predominantly for commerce, that is buying and selling. Onitsha is the economic capital, Awka is the administrative capita while Nnewi is the industrial capital and Ekwulobia is coming up based on what he is doing there.

And so you find out that most people who live in Anambra and even the Indigenes see that there is no place to go for leisure and entertainment, so weekends they go out of Anambra State to enjoy themselves.

They travel to other states around Anambra to have fun, and so the governor has now built an entertainment leisure centre that is the biggest in West Africa and I am not saying this as an Adviser to the Governor but this is from the contractors that built that centre.

These are contractors who are in the business and some of them own private leisure parks within and outside Nigeria’ and also consult for countries and states .

Therefore they understand what the governor wants and they confidently told us that the leisure park which is the Solution Fun City which is almost completed would be the largest in West Africa and will cater for all shades of people including the Country club within the place where senior citizens and higher level individuals can come to Anambra to relax and of course that would be by membership as it is done everywhere. For Anambra people, this is something of class and is reputed to be a place where you have billionaires and so it is going to be something to behold .

The Solution Fun City alone is an attraction that will bring in a lot of things in the entertainment industry.

We also have the Ogbunike cave, the Igbo Ukwu Museum is being renovated and so Anambra State is a huge construction site today .

Being a veteran in the entertainment industry especially Nollywood I know the history of Nollywood even before Nollywood began.

Time was when we were shooting movies in Anambra State, we would go to different communities in Anambra until something happened.

That is a combination of insecurity and other factors made producers and executive producers to begin to drift away because it was a gradual thing and it didn’t happen over night.

I talk to you as an authority because it was a gradual thing and people began to shift to other states in the East .

I was living in Lagos back then but we will come to Anambra to shoot our movies in all parts of the state.

Governor Soludo understands that and that is why he wants the Nollywood industry to come back to their homes .

And with what is happening, roads are constructed all over the place things are moving again.

The Government House and Governor’s lodge are a site to behold, the boulevard leading to the place is somewhere that you can do high speed chase.

It is a place where you can shoot at night because he doesn’t just do these roads and leave them there because there are road furniture.

Look at the roads in Anambra State and you will discover that they are decorated after completion and clearly marked such that when it comes out on camera you will agree with me that it would be highly ecstatic.

We as a partner in the entertainment industry see that and so our people in the entertainment industry are gradually beginning to come back.

Some come around and they are pleasantly impressed by what they are seeing and of course I can tell you that there are plans to give incentives to the practitioners of the industry but I will not let it our yet.

The extent of what it would be is going to be great but I can tell you that there are plans in that regard.

Some states have done it and long ago I did a research about South Africa and they call it film funds and that is why a lot of Nollywood movies are taken to South Africa .

How do they do it ? You bring your production, to South Africa and you bring like highest five lead actors and the rest of the cast would come from South Africa.

You stay in their hotels, drink their water and eat their food, take their wine and drink their beer .

Even sceneries where you shoot are showcased. When the camera is following the artist you are seeing the background and you are seeing the ambiance of the place and you can imagine what it would look like when you shoot a movie in a place like Agulu lake or in Solution Fun City and these are some of the things that Gov Soludo is putting in place.

This is to make the place not just conducive but appealing to the sensibilities of the people and a lot of musical videos are being shot here in Anambra already.

People should not expect Anambra state to have an influx of film makers.

When he talked about African Dubai Taiwan people did not believe it in his first year in office but this is just three years in office and in fact today is March 17 and that is just his three years in office.

This is because you have to lay the foundation first before it takes off and that is what he has done .

The Governor gives credit to all the past Governors because everyone of them made contributions to where we are now.

He is expanding what he met on ground and also deepening on the foundation of what he met.

Courtesy of the immediate past Governor we have an airport, we have International Conference Centre and side by side the Soludo administration he’s building a ten storey building hotel.

When you want to invite big time investors or potential partners you need to bring them to an environment that is close to what they have .

You don’t bring such people and keep them in a very unpleasant environment and that means you are not serious about what you want to do.

Governor Soludo is very clear and very intentional about what he is doing in Anambra State.

What would be the role of the private sector in this regard?

First of all, for the entertainment industry and Nollywood I thank the private sector for what they have been doing.

From the time of Living In Boundage which is unarguably the genesis of the Nollywood industry. The private entrepreneurs especially our brothers who provide the main source of funds that driving the industry. For those who haven’t really taken our time to come into movie production that is the Executive Producers, this is when to come in and the signs are all there, the movement is beginning and there are lots of money to be made from the industry.

It doesn’t have to be a scramble they have to come in and complement what the state government is doing.

He has laid the solid foundation for the entertainment industry as well as the Silicon valley, the Solution Innovation District.

Now is the time to start and cinema houses are coming up and one of our brothers Kene Mkparu is building one in Nnewi and it is privately funded.

So, I will tell our entrepreneurs to key into this now to complement what government is doing.

Againcommunities where these infrastructure are being built should take charge of those projects and stop the burning of tires on our roads and dumping refuse inside the drains because it causes erosion.

