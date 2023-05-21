Nollywood Gets First ‘Nigeria Day’ At Essence Film Festival 2023

Toyosi Etim Effiong is leading the charge for more Nollywood representation abroad. An industry first- of-its-kind ‘Nigeria Day’ will take place at Essence Film Festival 2023. After being around for almost 30 years, the annual festival is finally adding an entire day dedicated to the Nigerian movie industry.

This milestone is part of the first Africa House, which is all due to Toyosi Etim Effiong of The Good Media. On showcasing Nollywood at the festival, she said: “I know that collaboration is a very important thing right now. Collaboration is the future because we all have different strengths, so if you are just riding on your own strength you miss out on the strength of the other person.

“There is strength in numbers and so if Nollywood gets to this place and meets with people from all over and some sort of connections are made and deals are struck, it’s a win-win for everybody. My desire is to see Nollywood elevated to a global stage beyond the popularity it has for churning out films.

We want more quality films, more recognition and respect for the players in the industry.” Attendees will get a full day dedicated to learning all about Nollywood and have access to collaboration opportunities, and distribution models. Speaking at the Nollywood Forum, Director & Event Lead of Essence Film Festival, Lamonia Deanne Brown said, “The entire Nigeria Day will be dedicated to film- makers, storytellers, people who help with funding, producers, actors and everyone who makes the whole Nigeria film industry what it is today.” Expect panel sessions on topics like ‘Creating and Promoting Globally Relatable Content’ as well as movie screenings.

The Nigeria Day is scheduled to hold on July 1, 2023, as part of the four-day Essence festival which holds from June 30-July 3, 2023 in New Orleans.