Nollywood Filmmaker Sentenced To 5 Years For Drug Trafficking In Lagos

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced America-trained Nollywood filmmaker, Mbadiwe Emmanuel Emeka, to five years in prison for trafficking 17.30 kilograms of Canada Loud, a potent strain of Cannabis Sativa.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa handed down the sentence after the filmmaker pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful importation of the banned substance, charges brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Before the verdict, counsel for the anti-narcotic agency, Abu Ibrahim had notified the court that Emeka was arrested on December 24, 2024, during an inspection of an incoming cargo shipment at the National Handling Company (NAHCO) Import Shed, located at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

While stating that the shipment, originating from Houston, United States, was discovered to contain the illicit drug, the lawyer stated that Emeka had enlisted the help of Uzoekwe Ugochukwu James to facilitate the illegal importation.

According to the prosecution, his actions violated Section 21(1)(e) and were punishable under Section 11(a) of the NDLEA Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Emeka pleaded guilty. Following his plea, the court permitted the prosecution to present evidence, which included: The bulk of the seized drug, confessional statements, iPhone Pro Max 12, and other exhibits relevant to the case.

After reviewing the evidence, the prosecution urged the court to convict and sentence Emeka based on his guilty plea and the overwhelming proof presented.

